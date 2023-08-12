The mother of the arrested Croat did not let them eat Sport

The mother of one of the hooligans from Croatia who participated in the fight in Athens revealed the condition in which the members of the “Bad Blue Boys” group were arrested.

Source: Profimedia/CROPIX/Ronald Gorsic

The next few weeks will be crucial for investigation by the Greek police, which will interrogate fans in detail about the night when Dinamo Zagreb fans attacked AEK fans in front of the stadium in Athens. On that occasion, Mihalis Kacuris, an AEK fan, was killed, and according to the latest information from Greece, there are officially five suspects in the bloody feast. The suspects allegedly include a Croat, an Albanian and three Greeks, reports the Greek Newsit, because they are Knives with blood on the Croat and Albanian were found at the time of their arrest.

While more than 90 fans from Zagreb were arrested, seven “Bed Blue Boys” were found with stab wounds all over their bodies, and one was placed in the hospital where he is under the watchful eye of the Greek police. The mother of a fan who was detained right after the fight in Athens spoke to Croatian Index.hr. Today, she spoke with her son, who managed to get his mother out of detention. Her son complained that the conditions in detention were “terrible”, as well as the behavior of the Greek authorities:

“These are children, 18, 19-year-old kids. 20 at the most. They didn’t give them anything to eat, they only got some water. That’s what I was told. I contacted the child until they took his phone. At that time, the situation was such that seven there were injured people in prison, one boy is on the verge of sepsis. They are supposedly minor wounds, but they have not been taken care of. When we spoke today, he told me that the hearings are ongoing, that things are a little better now that the Croatian state got involved in the story. are clothes and socks from the Greeks, supposedly also medical help. But they are still in great fear, they don’t know what will happen to everything. Nobody from the Croatian state took care of the Croatian citizens for the first four days. I don’t go into what the fans did These are young fools, kids, not men, but the Croatian state needs to take care of its citizens.”said the mother of the arrested boyfriend.