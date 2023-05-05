The mother of the late Kika has to undergo an operation Entertainment

Nataša Đukić Veličković, the mother of the late Kika, revealed that she was in poor health.

YouTuber Kristina Kika Đukić was found dead in a rented apartment in Belgrade on December 8, 2021. According to the inconsolable mother Nataša Đukić Veličković, nothing is known about the cause of death. Nataša revealed to the media that she will fight for the truth until the last moment, but she also revealed that she is fighting for her health.

Like any mother who faces the loss of her child, sadness and pain are heard in her voice, but that does not stop her from fighting for her daughter and “exerting” her justice. “As long as I have the last atom of strength, I will do my best to push this story and find out what happened to Kika,” cried Kika’s mother.

Nataša revealed that she is in a very serious state of health, and that medical and surgical intervention is necessary. “The truth is, Since Kika’s death, my immunity has dropped and I can’t move very well. I’m getting ready for hip surgery, it’s finally my turn… The waiting list lasts for 5 years. I have already had three operations. I developed cysts and it was determined that my hips were collapsing. However, I have the strength to persevere,” said Nataša.

She referred to the tragedy that befell Serbia, when an underage boy killed his friends at “Vladislav Ribnikar” elementary school. “No normal person can remain immune to this topic. This monstrous act to kill so many children… I don’t know them… I can’t… I haven’t slept since last night, I don’t believe this is happening in Serbia. Parents, you need to have a conversation with your kids, spare at least five minutes a day.Everyone says it’s games, social media, but trust me, here… Kika was a gamer and always knew what real and real life was“, said Nataša Đukić.

