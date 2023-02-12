After the murder of the girl from Grocka, her mother spoke up and said that she regretted not reporting the son-in-law earlier.

Source: social networks

A terrible tragedy rocked the Belgrade suburb of Grocka on Friday evening. Police officer Đorđe P. killed his wife Nevena with a pistol, and then he also killed himself. Two young lives were snuffed out, all because of the pathological jealousy of the policeman who could not bear for Nevena to leave him. The unfortunate girl will be buried on Tuesday, February 14 at the cemetery in Grocka, where they lived.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs issued an official announcement that there were no previous reports of domestic violence. Unfortunately, there was violence, but it is true that no report was filed, which Neven’s mother confirms for Nova.rs. “She had been having problems with him for a long time. He pulled a gun on Neven on January 20, but his father managed to disarm him. Nevena didn’t want to report him, she didn’t want to cause him problems, she didn’t want to lose his job. I respected her wish and now I regret it,” the girl’s mother told Nova.rs.

The entire settlement of Grocka was shaken by this tragedy, there are many expressions of condolences, but those who should perhaps be the first to express sadness, regret and offer help, have not come forward so far.

“There were no statements of condolence, expressions of grief or anything from those people. Neither the police, nor Đorđe’s family. It’s like they’re not people,” Ivana was outraged. Many questions remained behind this tragedy, how could such a man work in the Ministry of the Interior and carry a weapon, but also a warning that all cases of domestic violence should be reported and that the system and institutions should encourage victims to do so.

As Neven’s mother reveals, on the fateful day, Nevena came to pick up the things she didn’t take on the first tour, since she moved out of their shared home about two weeks ago because she no longer wanted to be married to Đorđe. “Nevena went at his persuasion, to come pick up things and say goodbye, so that they don’t turn their heads away from each other,” Nevena’s mother explains to the Nova.rs portal.

But it was actually a trap for the unfortunate girl. On Friday afternoon, Đorđe P. first shot his wife Nevena, and then committed suicide. The crime took place in the apartment they moved into a few months ago, and they got married at the beginning of last year.

(WORLD/Nova s)