The mother sentenced for the death of her 4 children was pardoned: “She didn’t kill them, they had rare genetic mutations”

An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison serving a 25-year sentence for killing her four children has been pardoned and released after an inquest questioned her guilt. Kathleen Folbigg had been dubbed ‘Australia’s worst serial killer’ and was convicted in 2003 of killing her three children and butchering her fourth. The case attracted considerable media attention. According to the prosecution, her children, aged between nine weeks and three years, had been suffocated by Mrs Folbigg, 55, who has consistently denied these allegations, claiming that each of their deaths was related to a natural cause. In 2021, dozens of Australian and international scientists signed a petition calling for Ms Folbigg’s release, claiming new forensic evidence suggested the unexplained deaths were linked to rare genetic mutations or birth defects.

New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley announced today that Ms Folbigg had been pardoned after a year-long investigation established ‘reasonable doubt’ about the cause of the deaths. The woman was released this morning from Grafton prison, about six hours’ drive north of Sydney. “This is an important moment for justice in this state,” said Sue Higginson, a Green Party member who championed her case. “We have received confirmation that Ms Folbigg was released this morning and is now out of jail.” In the absence of solid forensic evidence, prosecutors had argued that it was extremely unlikely that four children could have died suddenly without explanation.

But retired judge Tom Bathurst, who led the inquiry, said subsequent inquiries revealed medical causes that could explain three of the deaths. According to Bathurst, Sarah and Laura Folbigg carried a rare genetic mutation, and Patrick Folbigg certainly suffered from an “underlying neurological condition,” probably epilepsy. In light of these factors, the magistrate ruled that Caleb Folbigg’s death was not suspicious. He added that he could not help but admit that “Mrs Folbigg was nothing more than a caring mother to her children”. The Australian Academy of Sciences, which helped launch the inquiry, said it was relieved that justice had been delivered for Kathleen Folbigg.