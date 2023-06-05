Home » The mother sentenced for the death of her 4 children was pardoned: “She didn’t kill them, they had rare genetic mutations”
World

The mother sentenced for the death of her 4 children was pardoned: “She didn’t kill them, they had rare genetic mutations”

by admin
The mother sentenced for the death of her 4 children was pardoned: “She didn’t kill them, they had rare genetic mutations”

An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison serving a 25-year sentence for killing her four children has been pardoned and released after an inquest questioned her guilt. Kathleen Folbigg had been dubbed ‘Australia’s worst serial killer’ and was convicted in 2003 of killing her three children and butchering her fourth. The case attracted considerable media attention. According to the prosecution, her children, aged between nine weeks and three years, had been suffocated by Mrs Folbigg, 55, who has consistently denied these allegations, claiming that each of their deaths was related to a natural cause. In 2021, dozens of Australian and international scientists signed a petition calling for Ms Folbigg’s release, claiming new forensic evidence suggested the unexplained deaths were linked to rare genetic mutations or birth defects.

New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley announced today that Ms Folbigg had been pardoned after a year-long investigation established ‘reasonable doubt’ about the cause of the deaths. The woman was released this morning from Grafton prison, about six hours’ drive north of Sydney. “This is an important moment for justice in this state,” said Sue Higginson, a Green Party member who championed her case. “We have received confirmation that Ms Folbigg was released this morning and is now out of jail.” In the absence of solid forensic evidence, prosecutors had argued that it was extremely unlikely that four children could have died suddenly without explanation.

But retired judge Tom Bathurst, who led the inquiry, said subsequent inquiries revealed medical causes that could explain three of the deaths. According to Bathurst, Sarah and Laura Folbigg carried a rare genetic mutation, and Patrick Folbigg certainly suffered from an “underlying neurological condition,” probably epilepsy. In light of these factors, the magistrate ruled that Caleb Folbigg’s death was not suspicious. He added that he could not help but admit that “Mrs Folbigg was nothing more than a caring mother to her children”. The Australian Academy of Sciences, which helped launch the inquiry, said it was relieved that justice had been delivered for Kathleen Folbigg.

See also  Hong Kong, the legendary Jumbo floating restaurant sank

You may also like

56 years after the 1967 War, the world...

Putin’s fake message broadcast on Russian radios and...

Pope Francis: We have a duty before God...

EU court v Poland: 2019 judicial reform infringes...

The EU Court again rejects the Polish justice...

Murder Giulia Tramontano, the defender of Impagnatiello renounces...

NATO and Turkey failed to achieve a breakthrough...

Administrative in Mexico: Morena wins, the party of...

“Soleada”, aroma of a summer road movie with...

There is a threat of infection with mouse...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy