The mother sold the child for 11 euros, the maniac raped and killed | Info

The mother sold the girl to a dealer in Paraguay who then raped and killed her!

Izvor: Youtube/ CidadeAlertaRecord/Screenshot

Terrifying footage from a surveillance camera shows three-year-old Luz Maida being taken away by a man who later raped and killed her in the early hours of Friday morning in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay. Her mother Aurelia Salinas (42) she sold it to her boyfriend, a dealer, in exchange for 11 euros worth of drugs. A little over 24 hours later, Luz’s bloody body was found in an abandoned house.

The police did not name the attacker, but it is known that he raped and killed a three-year-old girl. Her tiny body was found wrapped in a T-shirt. He was found on the bed of an abandoned housewrites the Daily Mail.

Angry locals allegedly tried to they lynch her mother after she confessed to the police what happened. Her boyfriend later confessed to the murder, local media reported. More than 300 locals attended the girl’s funeral, and some neighbors set fire to the house where the body of the murdered girl was found.



The murder of a little girl Izvor: Youtube/CidadeAlertaRecord

Aurelia Salinas has seven other children, including a 12-year-old girl who she allegedly allowed to be sexually abused by a 30-year-old man.

