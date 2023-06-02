The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra magenta available exclusively from Sunrise

Motorola, pioneer of stylish foldable phones, releases a new edition of the cult Motorola RAZR phone.

Sunrise is now offering the Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra – in the color Viva Magenta until August 2, 2023, also exclusively as the only Swiss telecom operator.

The device costs CHF 1190.– and can be ordered online and in Sunrise shops. MOTO BUDS-S ANC earphones are free until August 2, 2023.

“Motorola is the pioneer of elegant foldable smartphones and the RAZR model quickly became a cult model. That’s why we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers this device exclusively. The model with the Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta, should above all attract the attention of design and fashion lovers»he claims Severina Pascu, Deputy CEO e Chief Consumer Officer di Sunrise.

«The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra combines elegant forms with the most modern technology and, thanks to our network which boasts the title of the most extensive 5G network in Switzerland, offers an excellent experience in all fields of application, whether it is gaming with graphics-intensive games, take pictures, listen to music or make phone calls.

The latest generation Motorola RAZR was presented in Madrid during a live event. Among the main features of the device are a foldable 6.9-inch OLED display and a second 3.6-inch display on the outside, where a series of useful widgets or notifications appear and which acts as a viewfinder for the main camera. All apps can also be used on the external display. Naturally, the phone can be recharged wirelessly.

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra with 256 GB memory is available for CHF 1190.– in black, blue and magenta. Until 2 August 2023 the MOTO BUDS-S ANC earphones, with excellent sound quality are complimentary. The device can be ordered now in the Sunrise Online Shop or in Sunrise shops.