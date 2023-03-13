The story of the origin of the game, which was extremely popular in the early nineties in our region, inspired the screenwriters to make a film about it.

In February, a trailer was released for a movie about Tetris, one of the most popular games of all time.

The script for the film was inspired by the story of the origin of a game that was massively played at the end of the 20th century and was available on characteristic plastic consoles in several variants.

Tetris was created in the Soviet Union in 1984 and was invented and developed by Russian programmer Aleksey Pazhitov. Tetris has a plastic frame and several simple “brick” games (“stacking”, “shooting”, “snakes”). Each game had several variations and difficulty levels.

Tetris spread around the world when the Chinese started copying and producing it, then it became much cheaper. Even today, it can be found in online stores for ten KM, and it will usually be bought by passionate collectors of retro games. In the second half of the nineties, it was pushed from the counters and stores by the much more attractive “Nintendo Game Boy” and its copies.



Pažitnov moved to the USA in 1991, where he formed “The Tetris Company” with Hank Rogers in 1996.

Pazhitnov worked at Microsoft from October 1996 to 2005 and was involved in the development of “The Puzzle Collection” and “MSN Mind Aerobics” in Microsoft’s games and entertainment division.

The film about Tetris follows the story of businessman Hank Rogers (Taron Egerton), who after discovering Tetris wants to make the game a global hit.

In the film, the main character Rogers has to travel to the Soviet Union, right at the time of the Cold War and the not-so-great relations between the United States of America and the USSR, and that journey brings him into a series of challenges and dangers.