By participating in the prize competition, you can win a Fiat 500 hybrid, a complete replacement of carpentry, bicycles, household appliances or valuable merchandise prizes

Source: Promo

If in April you achieve electricity savings in your household of at least ten percent compared to April 2022 and prove it by sending the original April electricity bill, you can win valuable prizes as part of the campaign launched by the Mozzart Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Mining and Energy. After collecting the receipts, a prize draw will be organized, and the winning receipt will win a Fiat 500 hybrid. The second prize is the replacement of carpentry in the household, while the senders of the other invoices drawn will win valuable merchandise prizes.

By participating in the competition, you also contribute to filling the fund, because the Mozzart Foundation will allocate funds for the donation of a solar power plant in one of the primary schools in the underdeveloped regions of Serbia for each bill submitted.

Saving electricity is a topic that is discussed everywhere in the world, and even though the Government’s measures for the rational consumption of electricity have ended, the Mozzart Foundation and the relevant ministry continue to stimulate savings and jointly contribute to the improvement of the environment.

You can send the part of the original April electricity bill that remains after payment, on which your data and electricity savings are highlighted, to the address of Fondacija Mozzart, Takovska 49b, 11000 Belgrade, with the indication “for the prize competition “Save electricity, that humanity more worth”. You can send invoices until June 5, 2023.

The complete rules of the prize competition will be published on the website of the Ministry of Mining and Energy and the Mozzart Foundation.