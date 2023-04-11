MTV has revealed the list of nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. Voting runs until April 17 on the station’s website. The awards will be broadcast on Sunday, May 7, on MTV and Pluto TV, on the MTV Pluto TV channel (157). The presentation will be on behalf of Drew Barrymore.

Top Gun: Maverick (6), Stranger Things (6), The Last of Us (6), The White Lotus (4), Wednesday Unscripted: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (2), RuPaul’s Drag Race (2), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2), Vanderpump Rules (2) lideram as indicações.

CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS NOMINATES:

BEST MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST SERIES

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTING – FILM

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST ACTING – SERIES

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

BEST HERO

Diego Luna—Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

BEST VILLAIN

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles — Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN — M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

BEST COMIC ACTING

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

NEW ARTIST

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

BEST FIGHT

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5- Andor

BEST SCARY ACTING

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear

Justin Long — Barbarian

Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon — Smile

BEST PARTNERSHIP

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + What — Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

MOST AWESOME CAST

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST MUSIC

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

BEST DOC-REALITY

Family Vacations on the Jersey Shore

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Las Kardashian

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

the traitors

BEST PRESENTER

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden — Ink Master

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST REALITY SQUAD

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Die

RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie