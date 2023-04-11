MTV has revealed the list of nominees for the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023. Voting runs until April 17 on the station’s website. The awards will be broadcast on Sunday, May 7, on MTV and Pluto TV, on the MTV Pluto TV channel (157). The presentation will be on behalf of Drew Barrymore.
Top Gun: Maverick (6), Stranger Things (6), The Last of Us (6), The White Lotus (4), Wednesday Unscripted: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (2), RuPaul’s Drag Race (2), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (2), Vanderpump Rules (2) lideram as indicações.
CHECK OUT THE FULL LIST OF MTV MOVIE & TV AWARDS NOMINATES:
BEST MOVIE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST SERIES
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTING – FILM
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ACTING – SERIES
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
BEST HERO
Diego Luna—Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
BEST VILLAIN
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles — Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN — M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
BEST KISS (presented by Cheetos®)
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building
BEST COMIC ACTING
Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
NEW ARTIST
Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
BEST FIGHT
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) contra Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Todos – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5- Andor
BEST SCARY ACTING
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear
Justin Long — Barbarian
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon — Smile
BEST PARTNERSHIP
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + What — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
MOST AWESOME CAST
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST MUSIC
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
BEST DOC-REALITY
Family Vacations on the Jersey Shore
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Las amas de casa de Beverly Hills)
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Las Kardashian
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
the traitors
BEST PRESENTER
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden — Ink Master
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST REALITY SQUAD
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Die
RuPaul Charles y Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais y Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie