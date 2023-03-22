The sixteenth edition of MUDthe festival of Lleida, returns from March 23 to 26, 2023 at the Teatro de la Lonja de Lleida. The contest is presented with artists such as Nick Mulvey, Baiuca, Socunbohemioo Patricia Atzuramong others.

The sixteenth edition of MUD (also known by Scattered Songs) Is falling. The pioneering neo-folk festival in Spain will take place in various venues in the city of Lleida del March 23 to 26where artists such as Baiuca, Nick Mulvey, the project Entangled (Martyrdom, Uxía, Carmen París y The Quarry), Kumbia Boruka, Pau Vallvé, Las Karamba, Socunbohemio, Patricia Atzur y Ultra-Local Dj’s. The contest will be opened by the show tangled con Martirio, Uxía, Carmen París y The Quarry.

The festival, as is customary, is organized by the City Council of Lleida exclusively and will deal with the open perspective of folk music, “open minded folk”, as we are accustomed to by the MUD. This contest serves as a showcase to project new paths that modern folk undertake over time and claims to be an intergenerational messenger, a bridge between tradition and modernity. The concerts of this edition will take place in spaces such as the Theater of the Slaughterhouse, The Market and the Espacio Orfeó, maintaining the central axis of the program at the Café del Teatro de l’Escorxador, and the intimate concert (free admission with limited capacity) at the Grans Records de Lleida brewery-shop.