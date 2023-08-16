The multiplayer zero-gravity shooter HYENAS shows us the gameplay on video

SEGA and Creative Assembly today released a gameplay trailer for HYENnew multiplayer title from “zero-gravity robberiesThe video shows us the Hyenas making their way through the looting ship Earth Vintage, as they steal the goods and shoot down the enemies before the final confrontation in zero gravity.

HYEN it’s a hero shooter mining where five teams of three players battle each other as well as security NPCs, known as MURFs, to steal valuable pop culture memorabilia in gigantic “looting shipsHere’s the footage, along with a set of new images.

MX Video – HYEN

