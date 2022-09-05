Today 5 September is held in Munich the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the massacre of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics by the Palestinian terrorist organization Black Septemberin one of the most shocking terrorist acts of modern times. Abu MazenMorethe president of the Palestinian Authority, disgusted many in Europe and around the world when, during his visit to Germany in recent days, he refused to apologize for the massacre of eleven Israeli athletes, claiming instead that Israel is responsible for “fifty holocausts “.