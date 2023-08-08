Home » the municipalities of Bolognetta, San Giuseppe Jato and Calatabiano to vote on 22 and 23 October
the municipalities of Bolognetta, San Giuseppe Jato and Calatabiano to vote on 22 and 23 October

the municipalities of Bolognetta, San Giuseppe Jato and Calatabiano to vote on 22 and 23 October

The Municipalities of Bolognetta and San Giuseppe Jato, in the Palermo area, and Calatabiano, in the Catania area, dissolved due to mafia infiltration and currently managed by prefectural commissions, will go to the vote on 22 and 23 October next. This was decided by the regional council on the proposal of the councilor for local government, Andrea Messina. The date was identified by keeping…

