by gds.it – ​​30 seconds ago

Nine administrative officials enter service tomorrow in the Tax sector of the Municipality of Palermo. These are fixed-term contracts up to 31 December of this year, with the possibility of extension up to three years, subject to…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, fight against tax evasion: the Municipality hired nine officials for the Tax sector appeared 30 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.