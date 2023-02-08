The National Assembly of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) will be celebrated in Bergamo next 22 and 23 November, in the presence of the head of state Sergio Mattarella, together with the President of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI), Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the only voice authoritative who has taken a clear position, without misunderstandings and above all without making concessions to anyone against the hypothesis of differentiated autonomy.

The Assise is extremely important as always but, if it is contextualized in the national and international socio-political panorama, this year has a different value compared to past years, because we find ourselves in the presence of geopolitical situations that directly and/or indirectly have repercussions on the municipalities, understood as communities of peoples and peoples, for which a discussion and a reflection of merit with respect to the Common institution, which is the one closest to the citizens, who place their expectations, hopes and even the sufferings. For these reasons, but also for many others, I hope and hope that the Assembly of Mayors will not only be celebratory.

The Mayors with the Municipal Administrations are voted to realize and implement and not to celebrate, because celebrations are an ecclesial prerogative. The past years have been very tough from an administrative point of view; tears and blood had to be shed first the Municipalities, which have made a decisive contribution to helping to save the state budget, with continuous vertical cuts in human, economic and financial resources, with the consequence of questioning the essential services for citizens; services that are mandatory and cannot be deferred.

The Municipality is burdened by a series of problems that cannot be summarized in a few lines, however in my opinion, in this precise historical moment, there are three fundamental and fundamental moments to dwell on.

The Stability and Growth Pact, for which the reform is underway, must also be shared with the world of autonomies, because everything cannot be accepted slavishly. I would open a serious and merit-based reflection on the provision of essential services, the so-called LEA/LEP, which impact on the quality of life of citizens and I would ask to exclude from the Stability Pact, or at least set a spending ceiling, for critical issues which primarily concern the social-health service and education; because it is self-evident that the Municipalities, especially the smaller ones, cannot deal with payments by cash, (the municipality is not a supermarket) but by competence.

The Municipalities were literally devastated by the failure turn over of human resources. Today in the Municipalities we are faced with an absolute desert, there would be a need for a real national plan for the recruitment of young people, but above all competent and qualified, in line with the standards and technological and innovative prerogatives.

Then there is the great and unrepeatable opportunity that is given by the PNRR, which absolutely cannot be wasted by the Municipalities, under penalty of extinction of many of them. In this regard, and with all due respect, the provision by ANCI of an e-mail dedicated to reports and problems relating to the implementation of projects is not enough. The PNRR game assumes absolute centrality for the Municipalities, so important that it is immediately necessary to decide to provide for a national control room under the aegis of the ANCI not to hinder but with the sole purpose of constantly monitoring the state of implementation and implementation of projects, which will never before have positive and/or negative repercussions on communities and territories, especially if we are dealing with projects of a structural nature. I emphasize this because in the meantime the red tape has certainly been limited but not completely eliminated. The device of the art. 114 of the Italian Constitution postulates: The Republic is made up of Municipalities, Provinces, Metropolitan Cities, Regions and the State. We all have an obligation to observe and respect it, because it is the cornerstone of participatory democracy.