The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS wants to put an end to the resale of tickets for the Serbian Open.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

After all the tickets for the Serbian Open were “grabbed” in record time, those who got hold of the most sought-after piece of paper in Banja Luka at the moment plan to make money from it.

On popular sites for online sales, tickets for this tennis tournament can be found at prices many times higher than those at which they were purchased.

City manager Bojan Kresojević also announced this case on social networks last night, who condemned this method of ticket distribution in the strongest terms. and now the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the RS has joined this story.

“Police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska undertake all necessary measures and actions to ensure that the upcoming tennis tournament Srpska Open takes place in a favorable security environment, but also to prevent misuse and resale of tickets, i.e. tickets for this tournament“, it was concluded at today’s meeting of the director of the police of Republika Srpska Siniša Kostrešević with the organizers of this tournament.

Director Kostrešević emphasized that the MUP of Republika Srpska undertakes planning activities in the direction of identifying persons engaged in online resale of tickets in order to process and sanction them.

The meeting was held in order to define the necessary measures in order to comply with all security aspects and procedures that represent the standards for this type of international tournament.

Otherwise, the resale of tickets violates the Law on Public Order and Peace, and resale is one of the other violations of public order and peace. Article 28 of this law defines the following: