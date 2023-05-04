Home » The murder in Mladenovac and the pursuit of the police Info
The murder in Mladenovac and the pursuit of the police Info

The murder in Mladenovac and the pursuit of the police Info

Horror in Mladenovac – the attacker runs away from the police and allegedly changes vehicles.

Source: Mondo

The police are looking for the attacker from Mladenovac, who, according to the media, killed a police officer and his sister, and then fled in a Mercedes car. In the night between Thursday and Friday, the attacker allegedly changed vehicles while all police patrols were sent to Mladenovac. Follow LIVE news about the horror in Mladenovac.

While the news about the pursuit of the assailant is arriving minute by minute, information has also appeared that he is shooting from a vehicle while moving from a “Kalashnikov” weapon, and unofficially there are children among the victims. 10 vans of the gendarmerie, a special unit, members of the local police followed him, while several ambulances were at the place where the bloody feast began.

“Blic” wrote that the defendant was in the school yard with his friends, and that after the argument he went to the house, took a rifle and started a bloody feast. Also, during the night, information was received about the third victim, whose identity is still unknown. After that, it was also stated that the attacker started shooting in the village of Dubona, and continued in the Šepšin settlement.

