The murder near Mladenovac, the killer also killed his relatives Info

The attacker suspected of killing eight near Mladenovac allegedly also killed his relatives.

Source: Kurir/Nemanja Nikolić

The Serbian police are on the night between Thursday and Friday was looking for the attacker who is suspected of being in the vicinity of Mladenovac during the same evening killed eight and wounded 13 people, urgently cared for in Belgrade and Smederevo. In the town of Duboni, where he began his bloody spree by killing three people (while he killed five in Mali Orašje near Smederevo), the locals recounted the gruesome details of the second mass shooting in Serbia in two days.

“He started to kill first from Dubona. The policeman who was killed first tried to stop him. He killed him first and then continued on, as far as I know. He allegedly got involved with him first,” said the interlocutor.Ringing“.

According to what they learned, the suspect also killed his relatives, allegedly “his brother, sister-in-law and a 12-13-year-old boy, his nephew.” “He made a bloody feast in three villages, besides Dubona he was also in Šepšin and Mali Orašje. In Mali Orašje, he shot a group of about 20 children. He stopped, got out of the car and shot at them“, added the interlocutor.

Allegedly, the father of the suspect collapsed in the street from shock when he heard what happened, and RTS reports that the suspected attacker is known as a problem in Dubona, otherwise from the neighboring village of Donja Dubona.

The suspect allegedly started the massacre after fights in the school yardafter which he went home, took the rifle and shot at those sitting on the benches. During the police pursuit, it was reported that he changed vehicles, as well as that he shot at children who were playing football on a nearby playground. All special police units are involved in the pursuit of him.

In Dubona, he killed a young policeman and his sister, shooting randomly in the schoolyard, where he wounded several people. According to the locals, the attacker is known as problematic, otherwise from the neighboring village of Donja Dubona.

