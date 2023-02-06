Home World The music party – Mondolinguo
World

The music party – Mondolinguo

by admin
The music party – Mondolinguo

Download 2 activities on the theme of the music festival!

Every year, June 21, it’s music day in France and in many countries! To introduce you to this popular festival, I offer you 2 activities: written comprehension and written expression (for beginners!)

I used the poster of the 2022 music festival of the city of Brussels. Here is the source: Music festival poster – Brussels – 2022

Correction of written comprehension is also available!

These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.
See also  Egg market outlook is expected to be repaired|Agricultural Products_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

JVC LX-NZ30 DLP laser 4K XPR

Fentanyl arrives in Europe | Info

How to take photos with Rembrandt Lighting.

FBI raids Biden’s vacation home, comments from nearby...

Taiwan, the Lantern Festival closes the New Year’s...

Three years after Brexit, where will the UK...

Ryuichi Sakamoto, critica de 12 of Mondo Sonoro...

Rampant gun theft fuels violent crime in U.S.:...

Three powers of the state, or just one?...

Fastweb is the fastest mobile operator in Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy