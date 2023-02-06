Download 2 activities on the theme of the music festival!
Every year, June 21, it’s music day in France and in many countries! To introduce you to this popular festival, I offer you 2 activities: written comprehension and written expression (for beginners!)
I used the poster of the 2022 music festival of the city of Brussels. Here is the source: Music festival poster – Brussels – 2022
Correction of written comprehension is also available!
These activities are in landscape format: you can print them and distribute them or use them online.
Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂