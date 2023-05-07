The musical about Berlusconi offers less trivial reflections than previously said

of Kevin Day Sabbath

The musical closed at the Southwark Playhouse Elephant in London on Saturday Berlusconi, based on the biography of the former Italian premier. The play also caught the attention of the home media, but I had initially missed the premiere and opening performances, which, given the scathing reviews, didn’t seem a bad thing. But then the curiosity he prevailed. So I went to see the last rerun and I must say that the musical offers food for thought that is less trivial than the media debate suggests. In this sense, it is not without significance that the production finds itself closing at a time when the curtain also seems to be falling on Berlusconi’s personal story.

The musical has been interpreted by most as an (unsuccessful) attempt to political satire. In reality, despite the grotesque tones, it is often a serious reflection on man, rather than on politics. Here Berlusconi is simply the emblem of man crushed by pressures and expectations of successat the mercy of an all-consuming ego, from the individual, to politics, to the entire nation.

In this period various London theaters had shows on the bill, such as ‘The Lehman Trilogy’, by our Stefano Massini (at the Gillian Lyn Theatre), which reflect on today’s capitalist, individualistic and hyper-competitive society, which is breathing down your neck particularly strongly in the frenetic British capital. Albeit with less class, the musical about Berlusconi fits in this vein, because in the end it proposes a reflection on a society dominated by the figure of the ‘leader’, who poisons politics to the point of killing it, making it a ‘beauty contest’, in which one is forced to take sides, either blindly in favor or uncritically against. It is a dynamic in which we are still completely immersed and which goes far beyond the Italian borders.

At the time of the Reagans, the Thatchers, the Berlusconis (but also the Blair and gods Renzi) this leader-centric model promised liberal revolutions, progress and prosperity, but in the end it has left us poorer, with politicians without ideas and with the return of war in Europe. It is no coincidence that the only truly comic and satirical moment of ‘Berlusconi’ is the homoerotic duet between ours and a Vladimir Putin shirtless, in which we find ourselves laughing with a coarse and apotropaic spirit at the man who is now truly frightening. A moment that reminds us how, when it suited us, we Europeans eagerly threw ourselves into Putin’s arms and even went to bed with him (politically), then being screwed over.

At the basis of all this, however, there is a human aspect that concerns us all. The songs of the musical, which recall the style of pop music from the 90s, take us back to those ‘fat cow times’ longed for by many, in which the economy was growing and there was a sense (or an illusion) of well being widespread, reminding us that many, even on the left, have lined up to buy (and sell ourselves to) that model of rampant and narcissistic success at the basis of today’s society of social media and likes. These are anthropological dynamics analyzed by many over the decades, from Pasolinito the Pope and contemporary philosophers such as Byung-Chul Han, but that we always find it hard to look in the eye. In this sense it is significant how both the marketing office of Francesca Moody Productions, the producer of the musical, and the media (British and Italian), still seem to assume that, when Berlusconi is involved, it must necessarily be a farce. A further sign of how we still haven’t fully understood how his story highlights problems that concern us closely and in which we risk getting trapped.

After all, he too, the tycoon, the seller of miracles, the patron of commercial television, ended up chewed by the meat grinder of London showbusiness, always hungry for new stories to engulf in order to sell tickets and make money.