The mysterious closure of the largest Ferris wheel in the world

The largest Ferris wheel in the world is located on the artificial island of Bluewaters in Dubai. It’s called Ain Dubai, it was in planning since 2013 and began to be built in May 2015. It was supposed to be ready for the 2020 Dubai Expo, but was finally inaugurated on October 21, 2021. It is 250 meters high, almost twice the size of the London Eye in London, and can carry up to 1,750 passengers. It was designed to host private parties and dinners, as well as to allow tourists to observe the port of Dubai from above. It remained open about five months before closing in March 2022: more than a year later it is still closed, and nobody wants to explain why.

Initially, Ain Dubai was to be closed for just one month: its indefinite closure was only announced in April. The Washington Post, That he recounted the mystery surrounding the Ferris wheel in a rather detailed article, says that today “the massive legs of this engineering marvel collect dust, while a scaffolding wraps around the main axis”. The only thing that keeps going is the light show that lights up the ferris wheel every night.

According to Brian Rohan, the journalist of the Washington Post who worked on the story, the fact that since its closure no one has publicly commented or explained the reasons for the choice «demonstrates that there is a vast culture of secrecy around high-profile architectural projects in the United Arab Emirates, where large initiatives are frequently suspended or demolished without any explanation”.

The United Arab Emirates is a federation of seven emirates – Ajman, Fujaira, Ras al-Khaima, Sharjah, Umm al-Qaywayni and the two most important, Abu Dhabi and Dubai – which are located between Saudi Arabia and Oman, in the Arabian peninsula. Overall, they are just over a quarter of the size of Italy and are the 14th country in the world for GDP per capita. Much of their wealth – distributed in an extremely unequal way among the people who live and work there – has been favored by oil exports, but Dubai in particular is rather poor in it: much of the little oil it had was exported among the 1960s and 1990s to finance other sectors of the economy and above all to help the emirate build massive infrastructure.

In Dubai today there are two of the largest ports in the world and one of the most important airport hubs. The city also works very hard to attract foreign investment, positioning itself over the years as a luxury tourist destination and a center for investment in the real estate sector. “Critics describe a particularly speculative, opaque industry, often overleveraged and overseen by officials who refuse to acknowledge their mistakes and gloss over past failures while continuing to push for shiny new projects,” Rohan writes.

Around Ain Dubai, for example, some of Dubai’s most expensive real estate had been built: luxury apartments, fine restaurants, high-end fashion stores and a shopping mall. The Ferris wheel had been the focus of advertisements, sightseeing, road signs. Today on the island “the sense of abandonment is disturbing,” says the Washington Post. “Bluewaters Island draws small crowds on weekend nights. The island’s multi-storey underground car park rarely fills up; his mall is mainly a hangout for bored shop assistants.’

Locals have not received any information about the reason for the closure, but have speculation as to why the Ferris wheel may have been closed. “Some say the Ain vibrated loudly in the five months it was in operation. Others argue that the giant structure shook the ground when it spun. A shopkeeper told me of windows shattered by the vibrations. Others fear that the foundations have been compromised. Everyone spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions from the United Arab Emirates authorities, attentive to the image of the country that is projected abroad”, says Rohan. One of them told him that ‘some of the wheel management say something is broken inside the main axle mechanism, and others say it is sinking. I have heard hotel managers in the area of ​​the beach in front of the wheel say they are calculating risk and damage estimates for the possibility of it falling.

Germany’s Technischer Überwachungsverein, an association that tests and provides independent safety certification for a variety of technical systems, confirmed it was involved in the construction of the Ain, but has withdrawn its certification for the structure. However, she is bound by a non-disclosure agreement, so she didn’t give any other details. Last winter, another building built by the same groups closed abruptly and was demolished to make way for a hotel. Many other buildings in the area still remain unfinished. “But for a city that bases its global reputation on the promise of continually building great works, the incentive to keep building is always there,” writes Rohan.