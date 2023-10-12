The Mysterious Disappearance of Mariuska Díaz: Cuban TV Presenter Resurfaces in Spain with a Surprise

Former Cuban TV News host Mariuska Díaz has reappeared in Spain after a long absence from national television. Her daughter, Camila Menéndez, posted several photos on Facebook of Mariuska in Spain, sparking excitement among her fans who had been wondering about her whereabouts. It seems that Mariuska’s daughter resides in Valencia and frequently shares pictures of their trips together in both Spain and the Dominican Republic. Despite her time away from the spotlight, Mariuska still maintains her distinctive smile and appears more athletic than during her days as a news presenter in Cuba.

Mariuska Díaz was a highly regarded presenter on the Cuban National Television Newscast for over a decade and became one of the most beloved figures on official television. However, she faced controversy in November 2016 when a leaked video showed her engaging in a heated discussion with Froilán Arencibia about the appropriate greeting to use following the death of former President Fidel Castro. The video went viral, causing Mariuska to gradually fade from Cuban TV.

Sources suggest that in 2019, Mariuska was seen at the Spanish Embassy in Havana, possibly processing her departure from the island after marrying a Spanish citizen. Born on November 12, 1974, Mariuska began her television career as a presenter for local channels in her hometown of Pinar del Río. She later joined the National Television News team, where she enjoyed her longest tenure.

Fans of Mariuska Díaz are thrilled to see her reappear and are eager to learn more about her future endeavors in Spain.