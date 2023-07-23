The Mysterious Leader of Wagner Revealed: Dmitry Utkin Resurfaces After Years of Secrecy

Title: Dmitry Utkin Emerges as the Mysterious Leader of Private Military Company “Wagner” in Belarus

Date: July 23, 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Dmitry Utkin, the enigmatic leader of the Russian private military company “Wagner,” has made his first public appearance since 2016. In a video released on July 19, Utkin warmly welcomed “Wagner” soldiers who arrived in Belarus, announcing his presence and stating, “If you haven’t guessed who I am, I’m ‘Wagner’!”

For many years, Utkin has remained a shadowy figure in the world of military organizations. As the “soul” of “Wagner,” he has served as the true leader, commanding and deploying troops behind the scenes. This recent video marks the first time he has come to the forefront and addressed his soldiers directly.

“Wagner” was founded in February 2014 by Utkin and Prigozhin, with the latter mainly providing the necessary funds for the company. While Prigozhin’s involvement was widely known, Utkin operated in secrecy, earning him the reputation of being the most mysterious leader in the organization. In battle, Utkin’s radio call sign is “Wagner.”

The revelation of his appearance follows an exclusive interview published by the Russian “Kommersant” on July 13. In the interview, President Vladimir Putin mentioned meeting with Wagner’s personnel on June 29 and proposing various options for their future. One option involved continuing to be led by a person known as “white hair,” who had served as the actual commander for the past 16 months.

While Putin did not explicitly name the individual referred to as “white hair,” European sanctions documents cited by Reuters and CNN suggest it is Andrei Troshev, a retired Russian military officer. Troshev’s background includes fighting in Chechnya and Afghanistan and serving as a commander in the Special Rapid Response Unit (SOBR) of the Northwest Federal District of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to a previous report from the St. Petersburg local newspaper “Fontanka,” “White Hair” had connections to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and was a member of the SOBR before joining “Wagner.” Troshev’s experience and military background make him a formidable figure within the organization.

Utkin’s emergence as the visible leader of “Wagner” could potentially reshape the dynamics of the private military company. Only time will tell how this development will impact their operations and future endeavors.

As the world watches with renewed interest, Dmitry Utkin’s unexpected appearance has shed light on the previously enigmatic leadership of “Wagner” and raised questions about the future direction of the notorious private military company.

