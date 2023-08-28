The Mysterious Life and Legacy of Dmitry Utkin, Founder of the Wagner Group

Dmitry Utkin, the mysterious figure known as “Wagner,” was tragically killed in a plane crash along with Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday. Utkin, who was often cited as the founder of the Wagner Group, was a former member of Russian military intelligence and had a fascinating path from a career officer to a mercenary.

Born in 1970 in Asbest, a small town in the Ural Mountains, Utkin joined the army at 18 and served in Russia’s military intelligence service, the Spetsnaz GRU, from 1988 to 2008. He also served as a lieutenant colonel in two Russian wars in Chechnya between 1994 and 2000.

In 2013, Utkin was employed by a Hong Kong-based private military company (PMC) called Slavic Legion, which operated in Syria. The company faced significant losses in battles against fighters linked to the al-Qaeda militant group.

The Wagner Group emerged in 2014 when Russia sent troops into Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and began supporting separatist rebels. The group is believed to have been named after Utkin’s call sign “Wagner.” Utkin played a key role in the group’s formation and the war in Ukraine’s Donbass region. He was even wounded in combat and intercepted in a phone conversation with GRU Colonel Oleg Ivanikov and Russian 58th Army Major General Yevgeny Nikiforov by Ukrainian signals intelligence.

Utkin’s involvement with Wagner continued in Syria and Africa, as well as in Libya’s civil war. In Syria, he was accused of ordering the beating to death of a Wagner defector and filming the act. Utkin received the Order of Courage from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016 for his service in Ukraine. During the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Utkin appeared to be involved in the battle for Bakhmut.

Although Utkin remained a mysterious figure, he was loyal to Prigozhin and the Wagner Group until the end. In a video posted shortly after the group’s deportation to Belarus, Utkin and Prigozhin were seen addressing the fighters, with Utkin declaring that this was just the beginning of the biggest job in the world.

There have been allegations of Nazi sympathizers within the Wagner Group, and Utkin himself had a tattoo of a swastika eagle and SS symbols. The group has been accused of spray-painting swastikas and SS symbols and wearing Nazi insignias. In April 2022, a leader of Wagner’s subsidiary Rusich was photographed wearing the insignias of the 3rd SS Panzer Division.

The death of Dmitry Utkin, a complex and mysterious figure, leaves many questions unanswered about the true nature and leadership of the Wagner Group.

