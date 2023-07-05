The mystery about the imprisoned daughters of the old king of Saudi Arabia

In March 2014, some international media reported that the king of Saudi Arabia had been holding four of his daughters prisoner in a palace in Jeddah for about fifteen years. At the time the king was Abdullah, brother of the current ruler Salman: he died at the age of 90 in January 2015 and since then nothing has been heard of the imprisoned daughters, nor of their mother, divorced from Abdullah and residing in London. He mentioned one recent article of the New Yorker: the author, Heidi Blake, spoke to two journalists and a scholar who a decade ago managed to communicate with King Abdullah’s daughters and their mother by email and telephone, but no one was able to give her any new information about their fate.

The four captive princesses are named Sahar, Maha, Hala and Jawaher and were born between 1971 and 1976 – so today they are between 52 and 47 years old. Their mother, Alanoud al Fayez, was married off to then Saudi Prince Abdullah when she was 15. Like other Saudi nobles, Adbullah was polygamous and fathered at least 35 children during his lifetime. The relationship between him and al Fayez, according to what is known, soured because they had no sons, and at one point the woman fled to London and obtained a divorce from her husband.

There is no precise information on the lives of the daughters of King Abdullah and al Fayez, but according to Blake’s reconstruction the four women had a privileged and rather free childhood, being able to travel around Europe and study. For some reason, however, they were locked inside a palace of the royal family shortly before the beginning of the reign of their father, who became king in 2005.

In Saudi Arabia, women do not have the same freedoms as men and cannot travel abroad, get married, attend high school or undergo certain medical procedures without the permission of their male guardian, who may be their husband, father, brother, but also the son.

Between 2013 and 2014, Sahar and Jawaher, the oldest and youngest of the four sisters, contacted some people abroad through the internet. Sahar took to Twitter to write a few messages to Ali al Ahmed, a dissident and Saudi policy expert who lives in Washington, US. According to al Ahmed’s account, Sahar said that she was being held in a palace together with Jawaher and that she and her sister had a telephone which they were granted to speak to her mother; however, they were not in contact with the other two sisters Maha and Hala, who were prisoners elsewhere.

Al Ahmed contacted Alanoud al Fayez and advised her to report the situation of the daughters at the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Then the woman was interviewed by Fatima Manji, a reporter of the British television program Channel 4 News: the interview, in which al Fayez’s face is kept hidden because she didn’t want to be recognized, can still be watched on YouTube. On that occasion, the Saudi embassy in London said only that the situation of the princesses was “a private matter”.

Two and a half weeks later Manji also interviewed Sahar and Jawaher through a video call: it was broadcast on Channel 4 on the same day that then US President Barack Obama met with King Abdullah in Saudi Arabia. “We are hostages,” Sahar said during the interview, “our father, the king, is responsible.” Even this interview can still be watched on YouTube.

According to al Fayez’s complaint and the stories of Sahar and Jawaher, the four sisters were kept under constant surveillance by armed guards, were “systematically drugged” so that they could not escape and did not have access to medical care, a problem especially for Hala, who suffered of anorexia. Although they lived in a building, their living conditions were not good because it was a dilapidated structure, periodically without clean water and electricity, as can be seen in some videos made by the sisters which were broadcast on Channel 4.

In the interview, the sisters said they decided to speak to reporters about their situation after their father told them that he would never let them go free and that after his death their brothers would keep them prisoner.

As to the reasons for their imprisonment, they let it be understood that the king wanted al Fayez to return to Arabia and that he was essentially holding his daughters prisoner so that she would do so. Jawaher also said at one point that they were being punished for speaking to the king about human rights violations in Saudi Arabia, which Sahar called “gender apartheid”; in an email sent a few months later to a Middle East news site, Sahar tale that the sisters had been slowly deprived of their freedom after they began to question aspects of the Saudi regime.

Instead, during a second interview with Manji, al Fayez said he saw something in Saudi Arabia that the king did not want to reveal: he did not tell what it was because he hoped to convince the ex-husband to let his daughters go free by showing him that he would not talk about it.

After interviews broadcast on British television, Sahar and Jawaher said their captors had stopped bringing them food. However, they were not deprived of their telephone and internet access and continued to communicate with some foreign journalists.

In May 2014, two officials of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote to the government of Saudi Arabia asking for an account of the four princesses and in particular of the two who apparently were not fed: the UN asked Saudi Saudi Arabia not to commit further violations of women’s rights or to prove that the allegations that had been leveled against the king were false, but she received no response.

Upon hearing of King Abdullah Ali al Ahmed’s death, he wrote to his sisters to be updated on their condition, but never received a reply. Not even Manji and Ángeles Espinosa, a journalist from the Spanish newspaper The country who had communicated with the princesses, they were no longer able to get in touch with them. And it also became untraceable to Fayez: his profile on Twitter had been deleted. Heidi Blake has tried to find it without success. Not even the United Nations have heard anything.

The most optimistic hypothesis of the people who spoke with the princesses is that following the death of their father the sisters obtained their freedom in exchange for silence, them and their mother. However, Al Ahmed is skeptical because he believes that in that case Sahar would have warned him to be fine: according to him the princesses could be dead.

