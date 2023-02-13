Listen to the audio version of the article

On Ettore Majorana and his disappearance between 26 and 27 March 1938, many have practiced, in an attempt to solve the mystery of that journey by steamer between Naples and Palermo, in which traces of the young scientist are lost. Majorana is one of the boys of via Panisperna, the group of Italian physicists to whom we owe the first fundamental discoveries on the energy of the atom, led by Enrico Fermi who at the end of that same year receives the Nobel Prize for physics thanks to the identification «of the new radioactive elements produced by the bombardment of neutrons and for the discovery of the nuclear reactions caused by slow neutrons».

Ettore Majorana (AGF)

The judicial truth

Just when the threat of the atomic weapon becomes topical again together with the fear of an escalation of the war in Ukraine, and we are once again discussing the great potential of the civil and peaceful use of this nuclear energy to accelerate decarbonisation and overcome – in security – dependence on fossil fuels, Mimmo Gangemi chooses the novel to reconstruct the “seven lives” of Majorana, one of the leading Italian physicists, and not only Italian. In “L’atomo inquieto” (Solferino, 311 pag) in bookstores for a few weeks, Gangemi espouses the perhaps least bizarre thesis among the many formulated over the decades on Majorana’s disappearance and essentially adopts the conclusions to which the Rome prosecutor’s office arrived in 2015 and for four years investigated the disappearance of the scientist. In asking for it to be dismissed, the magistrates ruled out suicide or homicide and also refuge in a convent, stating that the scientist was alive between 1955 and 1959 and was in Venezuela, in the city of Valencia, with a false identity and the surname Bini. Conclusions, these, which the prosecutor had reached after analyzing a photo of which the Ris had ascertained the “perfect overlap” of Ettore’s somatic features with those of his father.

See also Covid Uk, it's Freedom Day: stop restrictions Francesco Fasani (left) with Bini in Valencia, Venezuela (1955)

The Seven Lives of Torè

Seven lives, therefore, in Gangemi’s story, between history and novel, passed by Ettore (“Torè”, for the inner voice that emerges in the restless soul of man, before that of the scientist) to blend in to escape himself and to the world, with different identities to erase the past but without really looking for a future. The latest Majorana is in the contradictory messages of the letters and telegrams dated 25 and 26 March 1938, addressed to the family and to the director of the physics institute of the University of Naples, where he has been professor for a few months. From that moment the other lives of Torè begin. And also Gangemi’s novel. From the Certosa di Serra San Bruno, on the Calabrian Serre, to the sanatorium for tuberculosis patients, with always different names and documents. Until the transfer to Berlin, as a Swiss scientist, in the service of Hitler’s Germany to create – in competition with the United States and with Fermi – the ultimate weapon with which to win the war. The German defeat pushes Ettore to retreat to Italy, to Bolzano, and to give up his studies forever, hidden together with others, like him, compromised with the regime and fleeing from Germany occupied by the victors.

Adolf Eichmann (center) . According to some, the man on the left is Majorana (1950)

Between clues and conjectures the circle closes

With the awareness of what the Third Reich really was, the anguish of being sooner or later recognized and considered an accomplice to Nazi crimes grows in him. The new escape, in South America first in Argentina with Adolf Eichmann (according to some confirmed by a photo on the ship), then in Venezuela to definitively distance himself from the Nazis. Among Italians but with a new identity, that of Andrès Bini whose name will return many years later in the investigation of the Roman magistrates. And again the return to Italy, without a real destination, if not himself. The circle will close in a tragic way, more or less where his flight from the world began.

Extricating himself between clues and conjectures, Gangemi reconstructs the tormented personal human story. He often imagines. And he tells, in his rich but always agile and flowing style. A story of escapes and renunciations, of freedom and suffering, set in the great story of a world conflict and the wounds inflicted on man and humanity. Whatever Ettore Majorana’s choice was, in that spring 85 years ago.