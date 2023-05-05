Home » the “mystery” of New Jersey that goes around the world – Corriere TV
World

the “mystery” of New Jersey that goes around the world – Corriere TV

by admin
the “mystery” of New Jersey that goes around the world – Corriere TV

The images posted by Nina Jochnowitz, a former City of Old Bridge city council candidate

Hundreds of kilos of pasta found in New Jersey, thrown on the bed of a stream. The stream is located in a wooded area in Veterans Park, in the town of Old Bridge, County Middlesex. The report was made by Nina Jochnowitz, a former city council candidate. According to Jochnowitz, at least 200 kilos of spaghetti, noodles and short pasta shapes. Who is responsible is unknown: the stream that runs through the city has long had a problem with the dumping of illegal waste. After the photos posted on Facebook, the municipal administration proceeded to clean up the watercourse basin

May 5, 2023 – Updated May 5, 2023, 3:40 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  "65 years, creating comfort" Red bean writes high-quality development answer sheet new track to speed up world-class enterprises_China_Men's_Wuxi

You may also like

6.3 magnitude earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, some...

How to bear tragedies father Gojko Perović |...

Udinese-Sampdoria / The match referee has been chosen:...

What rate does Bogdan from Ploiesti have?

The Lemon Twigs, review of their album Everything...

Details of the massacre near Mladenovac | Info

Seven people suspected of being part of a...

Coronation of King Charles, all eyes on Harry...

The US reiterates military support for Taiwan and...

The collective that makes the banners of radical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy