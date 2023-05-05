the “mystery” of New Jersey that goes around the world – Corriere TV

The images posted by Nina Jochnowitz, a former City of Old Bridge city council candidate

Hundreds of kilos of pasta found in New Jersey, thrown on the bed of a stream. The stream is located in a wooded area in Veterans Park, in the town of Old Bridge, County Middlesex. The report was made by Nina Jochnowitz, a former city council candidate. According to Jochnowitz, at least 200 kilos of spaghetti, noodles and short pasta shapes. Who is responsible is unknown: the stream that runs through the city has long had a problem with the dumping of illegal waste. After the photos posted on Facebook, the municipal administration proceeded to clean up the watercourse basin