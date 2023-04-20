The mystery of the disappearance of Emilija Jovanović from Ćuprije | Info

The girl Emilija Jovanović disappeared eight days ago and nothing has been known about her since then.

Source: nestalisrbija.rs/printscreen

The girl is Emilija Jovanović (14) from Ćuprije disappeared last week in the night between Wednesday and Thursday, and there is still no new information about her. As Blic learns from the girl’s father, the police investigate every clue but to no avail. One camera recorded the girl entering the street, but you can’t see Emilia leaving that street!

Let us remind you that Emilija (14) disappeared in the night between Wednesday and Thursday when she left her house in Ćuprija, and she has been missing for 8 nights. Jagodina Police confirmed that the search for the girl is still ongoing. “The police are intensively looking for the girl,” said the Jagodina Police Department.

“They investigated every lead they had, but everything turned out to be a dead end. Her friends were questioned, everything goes according to procedure“, says Milan, the girl’s father. As he says, there is one strange detail, which was recorded by surveillance cameras. “The neighbor’s camera recorded, you can see a trace of how Emilia entered the street, but you can’t see that she left it, that is very strange. It’s been 8 nights, she never left the house before,” said the child’s father.

As her mother Nataša said earlier, the police still have no clue about the missing girl and the family is asking all citizens, if they have any information, to inform the law enforcement authorities. “I’m asking the Belgrade police, the army and everyone who can help us. The police can’t find the child, they don’t have any information,” Nataša said through tears. The girl is 160 centimeters tall, weighs 50 kilograms, has brown eyes and hair. The family is asking anyone with any information to contact the police.

“The girl is at risk”

“Our people from the organization were in contact with the girl’s father, we know that she is missing, and we shared the appeal. We are also in contact with people from the MUP, we know for sure that she is intensively searched for,” said Igor Jurić from the Center for the Missing. and abused children. Emilia has been missing for eight full days, and the time period that has passed since the moment of her disappearance indicates the seriousness of the situation. When it comes to children, it does not matter if they left home alone or under some other circumstances, but it is very important that the girl is actively searched for.

“He tells us that this is already a serious situation, the girl is in danger regardless of whether she left voluntarily or is the victim of a crime. It often happens that children unknowingly leave voluntarily and then become victims of sexual abuse. If a child has left home several times, we should look for the same as the first time and take it seriously,” Jurić points out.

The class where the girl goes was also investigated

The mother of the missing girl publishes appeals every day, and as she stated, a group of Ćuprije citizens organized themselves and went in search of the girl. She also asked the locals to check their cottages in Ćuprija. The girl’s mother regularly goes to the police to check on the progress of the search for the girl.

“She sneaked out of the house, in the morning I saw that she was gone. My child is gone for a week, what can I think, what can a mother think,” said Nataša. According to the interlocutor, the police questioned everyone who might have any information, including Emilia’s classmates. All her friends were also questioned, but so far no one has provided information that would help find this fourteen-year-old girl.

As Jurić points out, the most important thing right now is to protect the girl. “It is very important to protect the victim himself, not to write sensational headlines and to cooperate with the police. I hope that the police themselves will go public and share the information, because this will help the media and the public who want to participate in search,” says Jurić.

Let us remind you that Igor Jurić has been fighting for years for the introduction of the Amber alert system, which will come into effect immediately after the disappearance of a child. The Ministry of Interior has accepted the introduction of this system and it is expected to start already this year. “We are working intensively on the introduction of the system, we had two meetings of the working group, and we expect a third. The system should be introduced by November 1, which was confirmed by the Minister of Police Bratislav Gašić himself,” Jurić told us.

