Some suggested it was part of an enemy country’s espionage plan against Japan.

Izvor: Reddit/printscreen

Early speculation suggested that the unknown object on Enshu Beach in the city of Hamamatsu, about 210 kilometers southwest of Tokyo, unexploded sea mine. Local media published a video of police in protective clothing examining an unknown objectwhich is 1.5 meters wide in diameter and made of metal with orange-brown spots of rust.

Ali i other theories have surfaced online. Some have suggested that it is part of an enemy country’s espionage plan against Japan and is potentially linked to recent reports of Chinese spy balloons being spotted and later grounded over the US and Canada.

So far, there have been at least three different reports of alleged Chinese spy balloons over Japan in previous years.

“I want the authorities to have a stronger sense of danger. They need to investigate what exactly it is because we cannot rule out the possibility that it comes from China or North Korea and has a military purpose,” said one of the users of Yahoo Japan News.

A mysterious metal ball spotted on a beach in Hamamatsu City this week prompted local police to scramble the bomb squad. A careful examination revealed it is not a threat — but shed no light on what it actually is.pic.twitter.com/ytClWsP0bw — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News)February 21, 2023

Others say it could be a UFO that crashed on the beach, or perhaps even the orb at the center of popular cartoonist Dragon Ball.

“This is how monster movies usually start,” said one person. Another joked that the moon had just fallen from the sky. Local coastguard officers were baffled by the mysterious orb, with one saying: “I’ve never seen anything like it”.

It was only later that the police X-rayed the metal ball. X-rays showed that the object was empty and would not explode, so the police officially identified the object as a buoy.

Nariyuki Takahashi, mayor of Hamamatsu’s engineering department, told FNN Prime that the ball was not made in Japan, but it has two holes for a cable and is apparently a floating object used in an industry located by the sea.

Local officials are now working to free the buoy, which is estimated to weigh more than 300 kilograms, and will then be moved to a city storage facility.

(WORLD)