A large metal sphere washed ashore on a beach in Japan has puzzled locals and sparked a flurry of speculation.

The authorities still don’t know what it is, not even the police or the bomb squad sent to investigate. But what is known is that it is empty and poses no threat. Many suspect that it is some kind of boa.

The find in the coastal city of Hamamatsu has been variously dubbed “Godzilla egg,” “mooring buoy,” and “from outer space” by fascinated locals.

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed footage of two officials on Enshuhama beach looking at the roughly 1.5m wide rusty metal ball.

She was found by a local person who alerted the police after noticing the unusual object on the shore.

Authorities cordoned off the area and conducted X-ray examinations which did not reveal much more than confirming that the object was harmless.

Stopped by a broadcaster reporter, a man running on the beach said he was surprised by the commotion, as the ball had been there for some time. “I tried to push it but it didn’t move,” NHK said.

Local authorities have said it will be removed soon.

These sorts of finds might not normally arouse suspicion, but they come at a time of general nervousness about unidentified items after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

Japan separately expressed concern to China on Wednesday over suspected surveillance balloons spotted in its skies at least three times since 2019, an allegation it first made last week. Beijing denies the espionage allegations.

The two countries’ defense ministers met on Wednesday in the first high-level bilateral security dialogue in four years. Both sides have agreed to work towards the launch of a communications hotline this spring.