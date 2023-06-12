Home » The national and international homepages on the death of Silvio Berlusconi
World

The national and international homepages on the death of Silvio Berlusconi

by admin
The national and international homepages on the death of Silvio Berlusconi

News of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi’s death on Monday morning quickly circulated around the world. The former Italian Prime Minister was a well-known character abroad both for his friendships with Western heads of state and authoritarian leaders, and for his activities as an entrepreneur and for the trials in which he was involved. The news of his death opens on the homepages of practically all the main Italian newspapers and on many international newspapers and information sites, which often dwell on the entertainer aspects and the scandals in which he was involved, and on the influence he had on the Italian company.

See also  War in Ukraine. "Renzi leaves the board of the Russian company Delimobil"

You may also like

Squid, review of his album The Monolith (2023)

Floods in Serbia | Info

How to survive 40 days in the jungle...

US decides to return to UNESCO to counter...

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

Silvio Berlusconi dead, Putin’s condolences: “Great loss, not...

New Dacia Duster and Fiat Panda at 12...

Udinese – From Pereyra to Ampadu, the latest...

J esus and John Wayne, book review by...

What death took from me and taught me...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy