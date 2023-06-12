The national and international homepages on the death of Silvio Berlusconi

News of Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi’s death on Monday morning quickly circulated around the world. The former Italian Prime Minister was a well-known character abroad both for his friendships with Western heads of state and authoritarian leaders, and for his activities as an entrepreneur and for the trials in which he was involved. The news of his death opens on the homepages of practically all the main Italian newspapers and on many international newspapers and information sites, which often dwell on the entertainer aspects and the scandals in which he was involved, and on the influence he had on the Italian company.