The National Archives of the United States released tens of thousands of confidential documents about Kennedy’s assassination

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-16 23:32

Overseas Network, December 16. According to the US “Capitol Hill” report on the 15th, the National Archives of the United States released 12,879 confidential documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. This is the largest number of documents disclosed since 2018. .

In 1992, Congress passed a bill requiring the release of all remaining government records on the Kennedy assassination by October 2017, unless the documents would pose a risk to U.S. defense or intelligence, but the administration has issued repeated delays. The U.S. nonprofit that collects the records says the extension is illegal.

On December 15, 2022 local time, the White House stated that nearly 16,000 records were still being revised, and approved the release of more than 70% of the relevant records. However, the batch of published documents does not include an unknown number of “remaining for review” documents. The White House is asking federal agencies and the National Archives to make recommendations on whether the documents should remain classified by May 1, 2023, and to release the rest by June 30, 2023, barring few exceptions.

The U.S. National Archives has previously released about 55,000 related documents. On December 15, 2021, the archives released 1,491 confidential documents.

At 12:30 U.S. central time on November 22, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, a former Marine, leaned over a window on the sixth floor and pulled the trigger of a screw-action rifle three times, causing the gunshot wounds in the convertible to die. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, was shot and killed.