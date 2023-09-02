Home » The National Hurricane Center Monitors Tropical Wave with Potential for Cyclonic Development in the Atlantic Ocean
by admin
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, United States, is closely monitoring a tropical wave located on the eastern end of the Atlantic Ocean that has the potential for cyclonic development. The environmental conditions appear favorable for a gradual development of this system by early or mid next week. Currently, there is a 20 percent probability of formation within the next 48 hours and a 70 percent probability within the next seven days.

According to the NHC’s latest report, there is a high likelihood that a tropical depression will form as the wave moves west-northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 miles per hour across the tropical Atlantic. Meteorologist Ada Monzón explains that a high-pressure system and minimal wind shear will promote the wave’s transformation into a tropical cyclone. Although it is expected to be closer to the northeast of the Antilles, Monzón clarifies that there won’t be a direct local impact. However, it is crucial to remain vigilant since the system has not yet been classified as a suspected cyclonic system.

Monzón emphasizes the need to stay prepared during this time, as it is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to November 30. To be classified as a tropical depression, a system must have a closed circulation with maximum sustained surface winds of less than 39 mph. It then progresses to a tropical storm when winds exceed this threshold and receives a name. Finally, when the winds surpass 74 mph and the atmospheric and marine conditions are favorable, it becomes a hurricane. The Saffir-Simpson scale is used to categorize hurricanes based on wind strength.

As the situation unfolds, it is essential for individuals in the affected areas to stay informed and follow the necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

