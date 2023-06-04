The National Museum of Sudan was occupied by the Rapid Support Forces, and the museum called for the treatment of cultural relics – Hangzhou Net

Sudan’s National Museum Occupied by Rapid Support Forces Calls for Good Treatment of Artifacts

On June 3, local time on the CCTV news client, the National Museum of Sudan stated that the museum had been occupied by the Rapid Support Forces and called on the Rapid Support Forces to treat the cultural relics in the museum well.

Established in 1971, the Sudan National Museum is located on the banks of the Nile in the center of Khartoum. It is the largest museum in Sudan.

Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartoum and other places on April 15. Although the two sides signed a one-week temporary ceasefire agreement in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah on May 20, and announced an extension of the agreement for five days on May 29, neither side fully complied with the content of the agreement, and small-scale exchanges of fire continued. On May 31, the Sudanese Armed Forces announced the suspension of participation in the ceasefire negotiations on the grounds that the Rapid Support Forces “failed to fulfill any terms of the ceasefire agreement and continued to violate the agreement”. In the next few days, the conflicts between the two sides in the capital and other places showed a trend of intensification and expansion.