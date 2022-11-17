China News Agency, Beijing, November 17th. Comprehensive news: According to data from the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 18:45 Central European Time on November 16th, there were a total of 632,953,782 confirmed cases of new crowns worldwide, and a total of 6,593,715 deaths.

Americas: The National Nurses Federation of the United States criticizes the government for improper epidemic prevention

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 16:21 U.S. Eastern Time on the 16th, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crowns in the United States exceeded 98.149 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.075 million.

According to US media reports on the 15th local time, the National Nurses Federation of the United States published an article on its official website, criticizing the US government for abandoning epidemic prevention measures prematurely, resulting in more serious infections caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory viruses in children this year than in previous years. much.

The article pointed out that the United States currently has not adopted multi-level epidemic prevention measures to protect public health. Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic in the United States, the National Nurses Federation of the United States has been advocating multi-level infection prevention methods, including wearing masks, maintaining social distance, vaccination, virus testing, close contact tracking, home isolation and other measures.

The Panama Ministry of Health released a weekly epidemic report on the 15th local time, showing that from the 6th to the 12th local time, Panama reported 1,372 new confirmed cases of the new crown, and the number of weekly infections more than doubled from a month ago.

Panama’s health department believes that the rebound of the epidemic is related to the relaxation of the country’s control measures and the National Day holiday that began in early November local time. Gathering activities increase during the long holiday, including celebrations as well as family gatherings and outings.

Asia and Europe: Japan’s daily increase in confirmed cases exceeds 100,000 for two consecutive days

According to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan, on the 16th local time, there were 107,186 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Japan in a single day, and 111 new deaths. The number of newly confirmed cases in a single day exceeded 100,000 for two consecutive days.

Among them, there were 10,114 new confirmed cases in a single day in Tokyo, and more than 10,000 new confirmed cases in a single day for two consecutive days, and 11,112 new confirmed cases in a single day in Hokkaido, setting a record for the highest number of local infections for two consecutive days.

According to Russian Satellite News Agency and other foreign media reports, Indonesian President Joko called on leaders of all countries to take concrete measures to strengthen the global health architecture during the Group of Twenty (G20) Bali summit. Jokowi said that the world is recovering from the new crown epidemic, but it must not let down its vigilance. The next health emergency may strike at an unexpected time and should be better prepared. He said that the G20 has launched the epidemic fund and needs donations from all parties to make it effective.

The Russian Epidemic Prevention Headquarters reported on the 16th local time that there were 5,380 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Russia within 24 hours, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 21.51 million.

According to data released by the German Federal Agency for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Koch Institute, as of 0:00 local time on the 16th, there were 38,610 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Germany within 24 hours, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 36.119 million. (Finish)