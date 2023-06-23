The National Portrait Gallery reopens in London: English portraits find a new home

Listen to the audio version of the article

An expressive and vivid portrait of King Charles is the welcome greeting visitors to the new National Portrait Gallery in London. Behind Trafalgar Square, attached to the mother house National Gallery, the museum has reopened which collects the portraits of the most famous and important personalities in British history.

After works costing 41 million pounds and lasting almost 4 years, the Gallery building is being renovated for the first time since it opened its doors in 1896: starting from the entrance which is now the main entrance of the building, overlooking the Ross Place square. The new orientation, compared to the previous lateral, secluded entrance, is better at attracting the flow of tourists that crowds Leicester Square and the Renaissance-style facade gives more authority and austerity to the museum.

The entrance is unsettling because a series of marble and onyx busts are exhibited. The sculpture in theory is not included among the cataloged works, and in fact the statues are exhibited in the main museum, among the portraits but on closer inspection the busts are also among the ways of depicting people. But this touch gives a good idea of ​​the eclecticism that distinguishes the new gallery. The ground floor features a new ‘Making History’ section dedicated to living British characters. Next to the already mentioned close-up of Charles III, very suggestive, it is curious to see that the second most important Briton is the Scottish tennis player Andy Murray, winner of Wimbledon (but only once). Equally curiously, there are no politicians even if the controversial Boris Johnson, the prime minister who took the United Kingdom out of the EU, perhaps deserved (apart from the historical and moral judgment on the character).

The old escalator, which was the distinctive architectural feature of the old NPG, remained but is now hidden behind the ticket office. Arranged over 5 floors, with an installation that is very reminiscent of its older sister National Gallery, between floors, mosaics and marble vaults, the museum unrolls the works in an anti-temporal sense. As you go up you go back in time. On the first floor, we go from 1850 to the end of the Millennium; on the second floor from 1300 to 1800. However, the museum recommends going directly to the second floor and then arriving at the present. The most captivating part is on the first floor where eclecticism finds its peak: seeing Margareth Thatcher next to the Prodigy (electronic punk group from the 90s) is strange but it gives a good picture of the social cross-section of England at the end of the century. Among the most interesting and original portraits are the bust of Tim Berners-Lee, the scientist who invented the web, and the painting of Anna Wintour, the famous editor of Vogue, two opposing icons of the contemporary era. The blow-up of Elizabeth II and Philip, sitting on the sofa, in a 2012 photo for the monarch’s Golden Jubilee is moving. Also among the royals, the portrait of King George VI, in military uniform, to celebrate the victory of the Second World War, is striking for the meticulousness of the details and the plasticity of the colours.

The restoration, followed by several architectural firms, has enhanced the architectural elements of the old building. The top floor, where the works have brought back a Victorian-era terrace, now houses the restaurant; while the two underground floors are the place for photographic laboratories and rooms for training and events. Even the shop is now at the level of the world‘s great museums: a beautiful room on the ground floor, overlooking the busy Charing Cross.

For years the NPG was little more than a wing of the adjoining National Gallery. Today it is a real museum. This leap from “branch” to leading cultural institution was possible also thanks to the substantial financing of the Blavatnik Foundation, the foundation of the wealthy Lev Blavatnik, the Russian Ukrainian owner of the DAZN platform, the sponsorship of Bank of America and the Herbert Freehills law firm .

