Home World The national transportation and logistics network is generally smooth and the relevant operational indicators of the transportation industry continue to improve-Qianlong.com·China Capital Network
World

The national transportation and logistics network is generally smooth and the relevant operational indicators of the transportation industry continue to improve-Qianlong.com·China Capital Network

by admin

Source title: The national transportation and logistics network is generally smooth and the relevant operating indicators of the transportation industry continue to improve

CCTV news:Since March this year, affected by the epidemic and other factors, freight transportation has been blocked and logistics has not been smooth, which has had a considerable impact on the supply of important livelihood materials and the stability of the supply chain of the industrial chain. How to break through the blocking point? How can we unblock the cycle? A series of “combined fists” of policies to ensure smooth flow have been implemented one after another. Half a year has passed. How is the logistics?

For more than half a year, the national transportation and logistics network has been generally smooth, and the relevant operating indicators of the transportation industry have continued to improve. The latest data show that highways across the country remain unimpeded, and the problem of over-traffic control of trucks has generally been resolved. Compared with April, the traffic volume of freight vehicles on expressways across the country increased by 4.29% in November; the national railway cargo delivery volume, monitoring port cargo throughput, civil aviation guarantee cargo flights, and postal express business volume increased by 2.54%, 1.42%, and 3.58% and 22.96%.

Among the various transportation methods, which one has the most stable transportation volume? Rail freight must be on the list. From January to November this year, the national railway freight transportation has delivered a total of 3.571 billion tons of goods, an increase of 180 million tons or 5.2% year-on-year, and continues to maintain a high level of operation. Key materials and international transport are stable and smooth.

See also  The cumulative number of confirmed cases in Brazil exceeds 19.39 million. São Paulo state announces that it will vaccinate the new crown vaccine every year

Compared with other modes, road transport has been most affected by the epidemic and has undergone the most obvious changes. After the introduction of measures such as the complete abolition of closed-loop management of freight vehicles, the average daily traffic volume of freight vehicles on expressways rose to 7.2 million, an increase of more than 1 million from the bottom.

You may also like

Winter storm, alert state for 135 million Americans:...

Winter storm could disrupt U.S. LNG exports, global...

Meta to pay $725 million to settle Cambridge...

Nepal, the “bikini killer” is released again: The...

Zelensky’s lightning visit to US: Russia criticizes US...

Putin speaks publicly about “war” for the first...

European Vega-C rocket loses two satellites after launch...

Cancer patients and liver transplant patients need to...

In the trenches in Bakhmut, Stalingrad, Putin’s Ukrainian...

Chile, two dead and 400 houses destroyed in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy