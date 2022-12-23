Source title: The national transportation and logistics network is generally smooth and the relevant operating indicators of the transportation industry continue to improve

CCTV news:Since March this year, affected by the epidemic and other factors, freight transportation has been blocked and logistics has not been smooth, which has had a considerable impact on the supply of important livelihood materials and the stability of the supply chain of the industrial chain. How to break through the blocking point? How can we unblock the cycle? A series of “combined fists” of policies to ensure smooth flow have been implemented one after another. Half a year has passed. How is the logistics? For more than half a year, the national transportation and logistics network has been generally smooth, and the relevant operating indicators of the transportation industry have continued to improve. The latest data show that highways across the country remain unimpeded, and the problem of over-traffic control of trucks has generally been resolved. Compared with April, the traffic volume of freight vehicles on expressways across the country increased by 4.29% in November; the national railway cargo delivery volume, monitoring port cargo throughput, civil aviation guarantee cargo flights, and postal express business volume increased by 2.54%, 1.42%, and 3.58% and 22.96%. Among the various transportation methods, which one has the most stable transportation volume? Rail freight must be on the list. From January to November this year, the national railway freight transportation has delivered a total of 3.571 billion tons of goods, an increase of 180 million tons or 5.2% year-on-year, and continues to maintain a high level of operation. Key materials and international transport are stable and smooth. See also Expert tips for wild camping chaos: you should choose a mature and planned campsite - Xinhua English.news.cn Compared with other modes, road transport has been most affected by the epidemic and has undergone the most obvious changes. After the introduction of measures such as the complete abolition of closed-loop management of freight vehicles, the average daily traffic volume of freight vehicles on expressways rose to 7.2 million, an increase of more than 1 million from the bottom.

