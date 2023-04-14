The Americans The National release “Your Mind Is Not Your Friend”, their fourth and last advance before their next album “First Two Pages Of Frankenstein”which will see the light next 28th of April. Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, the song came about during a period of writer’s block for Matt Berninger, leader of the group, a challenge he partially overcame with Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein. The interpreter explains: “When I feel stuck, I often grab a book off the shelf just to get a few words in my head, and the first two pages of Frankenstein ended up triggering ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend.’ The book begins with the narrator on a journey near the Arctic Circle, and that image of being adrift helped me write about feeling disconnected, lost, and without purpose.”