Starting next season, the NBA league will also introduce the “hawk eye” system, which has existed in tennis for a long time.

Source: Profimedia

The NBA league is preparing a big change, introducing the “falcon’s eye” like in tennis. So, the technology that is on the matches Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and other tennis players will now be used in matches Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Steph Curry, Lebron James… The official announcement and the introduction of all this has arrived, starting from the 2023/24 season.

The leaders of the competition published a statement in which they confirmed that they signed a multi-year cooperation agreement with “Sony Sport”, which will enable the introduction of the “hockey system” in the NBA. “This technology will also help referees and improve decision-making and the speed of the game. Through the automated system, the issue of situations when the ball goes out of bounds or when checking whether the blocking was timely will be resolved more quickly.“, the announcement states, adding that everything will be filmed with three-dimensional cameras.

So, in translation, this technology will allow referees not to watch footage for a few minutes at a time when the ball goes out from a player or when assessing whether someone’s block arrived on time or not. All this will take only a few seconds. As in “white sport”where in a large number of tournaments there are no more linesmen, but “falcon’s eye” is being asked about it.

See how it looks in tennis: