The neglected villa of Dejan Bodiroga in Tivat | Entertainment

Dejan Bodiroga sold his villa in Tivat, and since then it is definitely not in the most enviable condition.

The famous Serbian basketball player Dejan Bodiroga owned a luxurious villa in Tivat for a long time, where he spent a lot of time with his family, and many were surprised by the news that he suddenly decided to sell it.

As it was written, almost three years ago he decided to accept the offer of a rich Russian and to sell him a luxurious villa in Kaludjerovina for two million euros, from which he bought a restaurant in Vračar. However, now photos surfaced that shocked everyone. How Courier it says, the new owner obviously had different plans.

Not long after the purchase, the rich Russian razed to the ground the former house of the famous basketball player, as well as two houses next to his, which he also bought, in order to build a magnificent hotel complex on that huge plot of land. The construction of the luxury resort was supposed to start in the coming period.

“That Bodirog’s house was a magnificent building. A few months after the purchase, the new owner, a Russian, demolished it with two other buildings next to Dejan’s house in order to build a hotel resort. That is not there yet. It is there, next to this huge villa with a fence on the coast. It’s a pity. It was done with a lot of style, one of the most beautiful here. Dejan sold the property in a rather bad condition, it was ruined and neglected, so he remodeled it to his taste and spent a lot of money on it. He’s here most of the time stayed with his family during the summer, and his brother was there more often, even during the winter,” said the neighbor.

