Home » the negotiation with the Palermitan entrepreneur who wanted to take it over was interrupted
World

the negotiation with the Palermitan entrepreneur who wanted to take it over was interrupted

by admin
the negotiation with the Palermitan entrepreneur who wanted to take it over was interrupted

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Barring sensational steps backwards, far from being excluded, the future of Acr Messina appears marked. And not positively. The patron Pietro Sciotto announced that he had interrupted the negotiation with the Palermitan entrepreneur Fabrizio Mannino – shipowner,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Acr Messina is in danger of dying: negotiations interrupted with the Palermitan entrepreneur who wanted to take it over appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Spain, 68-year-old actress Ana Obregón reveals: "The child born with the surrogate is my niece"

You may also like

Iliad launches the eSIM for new and existing...

Türkiye puts conditions on Sweden’s NATO membership –...

The European Central Bank increases interest rates by...

Hong Kong wants to censor a song called...

“Enough with Johnson, we don’t want a Berlusconi...

Erdogan: If Sweden wants to join NATO, it...

News Udinese – Lovric speaks: “Next year I...

Vodafone, the network is “stable and unstoppable, like...

Africa in search of self-sufficiency – dohouatt

PlayStation Plus, Sony reiterates: no first party games...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy