the negotiation with the Palermitan entrepreneur who wanted to take it over was interrupted

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Barring sensational steps backwards, far from being excluded, the future of Acr Messina appears marked. And not positively. The patron Pietro Sciotto announced that he had interrupted the negotiation with the Palermitan entrepreneur Fabrizio Mannino – shipowner,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Acr Messina is in danger of dying: negotiations interrupted with the Palermitan entrepreneur who wanted to take it over appeared 7 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.