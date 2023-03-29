One neighbor complained about the children’s noise, which was followed by divided opinions!

Anyone who has children knows how difficult it is sometimes to reconcile them, especially when they live in an apartment. Impatient neighbors on the floor below sometimes know how to be without a trace of tolerance, so warnings both verbally and in writing are very possible.

One such warning was recently met by a mother who was literally left in shock after her neighbor threatened to file a complaint with the building’s management if the children’s noise did not stop. She described in detail everything that bothers her in the following letter:

“Hello neighbor, almost every day we hear a banging that starts early in the morning. It disturbs our sleep, especially on weekends. We would appreciate it if you could stop the noise and be a little considerate of the neighbors and live in an apartment block where the noise spreads everywhere . If you are unable to control the noise, we may need to file a formal complaint with the building management. Thank you for your consideration.”

The mother posted a note online asking others for advice on how to deal with the problem, but defended her children, writing: “She wakes up at seven, they go to bed at seven at night, and otherwise drilling and renovation starts at seven o’clock anyway in the morning. They don’t bang every day, they just throw toys when they have tantrums which can be pretty frequent, I guess. We do our best.”

The controversial letter sparked a huge debate online, with some defending the neighbor, while others argued that the noise was not malicious, so people who hear it just need to get used to it because they don’t live alone in the building.

And what do you think about that?

