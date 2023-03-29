The Dutch government is working on a bill to ban the possession of certain types of purebred dogs and cats, and consequently their trade and importation, and the dissemination of their images in advertisements and on social networks. The objective of the measure is to promote animal welfare: the breeds that the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Piet Adema would like to ban are those with physical characteristics selected by breeders for aesthetic reasons which are harmful to the health of dogs and cats.

Examples of these characteristics are the flattened muzzles of certain dogs, such as pugs, which cause respiratory problems, the very small skulls of other dogs such as Chihuahuas, which cause headaches, and the folded ears of Scottish Fold cats, due to a gene that can also cause other bone and cartilage malformations and arthritis problems. The Dutch government has not yet released a list of breeds against which it would like to take action: in January, announcing that it was working on the bill, he had explained that initially the list will be short and will include only breeds with physical characteristics “for which it has been objectively determined” that cause “permanent suffering” for all animals of the breed. Subsequently, the list may be extended on the basis of further scientific research.

In a letter to Parliament, Adema, who belongs to the centre-right Christian Union party, He said: «The question interests me not only as a minister but also as a person. We give a miserable life to innocent animals, just because we think they are ‘beautiful’ or ‘cute’.” Adema also acknowledged that many people buy this kind of animal “with the best intentions”, without knowing about the health contraindications of certain aesthetic characteristics, and explained that he had sought the advice of veterinary genetics experts from the University of Utrecht to write the bill.

The current dog and feline breeds, and the former in particular, are the result of a selection of certain physical and character characteristics of the animals made by people over thousands of years, but in fact greatly accelerated during the twentieth century. Even two centuries ago there were canine and feline breeds, i.e. groups of dogs and cats that were very similar to each other aesthetically due to more or less designed human interventions, but there was not that great commercial interest which subsequently developed and which led to many breeders to “create” animals with increasingly recognizable characteristics and, at times, harmful to health. Even the fact that relatives are often mated is a cause of problems among purebred animals, because it can lead to the onset of genetic diseases.

Since 2014, the breeding of certain breeds of domestic animals whose physical and aesthetic characteristics are harmful to health has already been prohibited in the Netherlands since 2014, but dogs and cats of these are still found in the country because they were bought abroad or traded illegally. Since 2019 there has also been a regulation for the breeding of certain breeds which imposes not to breed dogs of a series of breeds, such as French bulldogs and Pekingese, if their skulls and nostrils have measures unsuitable for welfare. In particular, the length of the muzzle cannot be shorter than half the length of the skull.

The new law should definitively put an end to illegal trade. It won’t be retroactive, that is, it won’t affect anyone who has an animal today with the characteristics they want to ban: in that case, the animal will be able to remain for life with the human family with which it lives. However, what will happen to any illegally detained animals after the entry into force of the law has not yet been decided, we only know that there will be consequences for those who have purchased them to convey the concept that buying them “is irresponsible”.

The law should also include a ban on showing animals of certain breeds in advertisements and on social networks because seeing them frequently can give rise to the desire to own one in other people.

The ban on possession and the one on showing animals will concern lists of different breeds. It will be prohibited to own dogs and cats of breeds whose characteristics are permanently harmful to all individuals of the same breed, such as the folded ears gene of the Scottish Folds. The list of breeds that can no longer be advertised will instead be wider because it will also include those breeds in which only certain animals have health problems due to certain characteristics: the reasoning behind it is that even a healthy animal that has a characteristic potentially harmful can lead to the purchase of a suffering animal.

The ban on social media, which the government intends will also cover the profiles of famous people and influencers, will be difficult to introduce because it involves the foreign companies that manage the platforms, because much of the content you see online is made abroad and because one would like to limit freedom of expression as little as possible.

In January, the Dutch government explained that it will take time to figure out how to write the law and that in the meantime it wanted to inform citizens on the subject, especially people who are thinking of buying a purebred animal. “We also hope that this announcement will further foster public debate on this issue,” the government added. “What do we consider normal in terms of animal welfare as a country?”