The Netherlands bans cell phones in classrooms. The government: “They disturb learning”

The Netherlands bans mobile phones and tablets in schools. The government announced it. The initiative, introduced in collaboration with the institutes, will enter into force at the beginning of next year. The BBC reports it.

“Even if mobile phones are almost intertwined with our lives, they don’t belong in the classroom,” said Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf, stressing that “students must be able to concentrate and have every opportunity to learn well.” However, we know from scientific research that cell phones disrupt this process.” It will be up to individual schools to agree on the exact rules with teachers, parents and pupils, including the possibility of banning devices in schools entirely.

The squeeze will not apply to students with special needs who need devices to facilitate the learning and execution of some educational activities that are important for the growth of the students. There will be some exceptions, for example for students with medical needs or disabilities and for classes dealing specifically with digital technology. The provision will be reviewed at the end of next school year to see if it has worked well and if it will be necessary to intervene with an ad hoc law.

Finland took a similar step last week. In England and France, a ban on mobile phones in classrooms has been proposed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

