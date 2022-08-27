Maria Adela would not have been alone. The Russian spy who lived for almost a decade in Italy, infiltrating the NATO command in Naples, would not have been a “lone wolf” but part of “a pack”: autonomous and independent figures, ready however to team up to support themselves each other and solve operational problems. Agents who avoid contact with embassies and “normal” service envoys, who spend unsuspected lives for years, often in distant countries, and then reunite to carry out the mission: the script of the popular TV series “The Americans” reality of the new Cold War.