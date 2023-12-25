The United States and Japan Reach Record High Military Budgets and Revised Arms Export Regulations

In a move that has raised concerns among international observers, both the United States and Japan have approved record annual military budgets. The Japanese government approved a 16% increase in defense expenses for the 2024 budget, while US President Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2024, authorizing a record $886 billion for annual military spending.

According to reports, the increase in the US defense budget will be used to bolster its influence in the Asia-Pacific region to counter China. Similarly, the Japanese government has increased its defense budget to strengthen its own military capabilities and align with NATO standards, aiming to reach 2% of GDP in defense spending by fiscal year 2027.

Zhou Yongsheng, a professor at the Foreign Affairs University, said that the significant increase in military budgets by both the United States and Japan will inevitably trigger a new arms race in East Asia, which could be detrimental to regional peace and stability.

Military expert Song Zhongping also expressed concern, stating that the increase in the US military budget is more to support its pursuit of global hegemony rather than for national security. He added that Japan’s increase in defense budget reflects considerations as a US ally and the need to strengthen its own military capabilities.

In an unexpected move, Japan also revised its arms export regulations for the first time, allowing it to sell Japanese-made “Patriot” missile defense systems to the United States. This signals a potential shift in Japan’s stance on arms exports, raising questions about its role in the international arms and equipment supply chain.

The decision has sparked internal debate within Japan, with concerns raised about the implications of expanding arms exports on the country’s pacifist constitution. Critics argue that it could encourage conflicts and disputes, running counter to Japan’s commitment to peace and security.

Overall, the developments in the military budgets of the United States and Japan have raised concerns about the potential for escalating tensions in the region and the broader implications for peace and stability. Observers will be closely watching how these decisions shape the geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific region.

