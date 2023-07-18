The new anti-espionage rules in China risk alienating foreign companies

Foreign investments in China – not financial ones but those in new companies, plants or branches of multinationals – are being affected by some anti-espionage policies that the Chinese government is implementing to ensure a higher level of national security. In fact, for some years now, President Xi Jinping has been approving increasingly restrictive measures regarding what foreigners can do in the country (not only investors, but also journalists for example). The latest measures have in fact made it more difficult to invest in China, because foreign companies perceive the risk of having problems of any kind with the Chinese secret services or with the judiciary as increasingly real.

Time and talk of the possibility that these choices are proving to be counterproductive for the Chinese economy, which is struggling to regain its pre-pandemic growth rate, with all the ensuing consequences for the global economy as well. There is another thing to consider: China has long been experiencing a period of constant outflow of foreign investments, which for the country are not only a source of capital, but also of ideas, technology, managerial skills and the guarantee of jobs. Work.

Foreign direct investment, as non-financial investments made by foreign companies or citizens are called in jargon, amounted to $20 billion in the first quarter of the year, only one-fifth of the $100 billion in the first quarter of last year , according to the calculations by Mark Witzke, China expert and analyst at the Rhodium Group research center. 2022 was then a year in which investments were already reduced by 48 percent compared to 2021.

According to China‘s official balance of payments statistics, foreign direct investment has fallen precipitously since halfway through 2022. Seems like a bad time to have a crackdown on foreign consultants, researchers, and businesses if they want to reverse that pic.twitter.com/Cyrczf19pR — Mark Witzke (@mkwitzke) May 15, 2023

This decline certainly has some structural reasons, including the recent trend to shorten all production chains after the global trade crisis that was triggered by the pandemic. At that moment the companies had realized the enormous risks of having very delocalized and fragmented production chains around the world: blocking even one step could potentially jam everything else. Now the production chains have rebuilt themselves, but since then companies have been trying to bring the various steps of production closer together in order to no longer be exposed to crises of this type.

However, the decline is also a direct consequence of a series of recent Chinese laws which have tightened anti-espionage controls and which cause very concrete consequences for those who do business in China (it is true that the new rules entered into force only from the beginning of July, but it had been discussed for a long time: the managers who wanted to invest in China were worried about the risks of the new measures, and had already started to change their investment strategies).

The new rules introduced by the Chinese government have in fact extended the cases in which one can speak of espionage, and therefore the situations in which someone can be accused of this crime. The crime no longer refers only to state secrets and secret service documents, but also to all documents, data, materials or elements relating to national security. The definition is very vague and potentially problematic for companies: it could include any type of corporate document, even those relating to normal business activities, such as market surveys, information on competitor companies and business partners.

The authorities can then inspect the structures and electronic equipment of companies, but also all devices such as smartphones and computers belonging to those suspected of espionage. Postal services, couriers and telecommunications operators are also required to provide technical assistance to state security agencies in all these procedures.

After the entry into force of the new rules, some executives of foreign companies in China have begun to fear that the news will have negative effects on corporate activities: for example, there may be reluctance to talk about some issues with Chinese counterparts for fear of ending up in trouble. Among other things, it could become difficult to hypothesize scenarios on the status of Taiwan or deal with the issue of respect for human rights.

It could also become complicated to deal with technological issues related to, for example, semiconductors and chips, goods that have been at the center of numerous political disputes in recent years. In fact, a trade war between China and the United States has been going on for some time in which the two countries continue to limit the export of technology deemed strategic in order not to provide technological knowledge to the other side.

The issue of espionage is particularly sensitive for the Chinese government, which is trying to compete for technological dominance, especially in the case of semiconductor manufacturing. Over the past three years, he had invested large sums and energy into building a domestic microchip industry to rival that of the US and other Asian countries, with ambitions of becoming technologically self-sufficient. According to leading experts, it has not yet reached its goal and the ongoing trade war with the United States will slow down its achievement.

It is precisely in the technology sector that the will of the Chinese government to control and influence the activities of foreign companies has been seen.

Il Wall Street Journal told the case of Pixelworks, a US company that produces chips and that years ago decided to open a branch in China. Initially the investment was very well received by local authorities, but over time the pressure from the Chinese government to limit the sharing of information with Pixelworks headquarters became more intense. The government then imposed a series of increasingly stringent requirements to ensure that the subsidiary was substantially independent of the operations of the US one, with the result that in the end the company had to effectively split into two distinct entities.

Then in March the Chinese government disposed cybersecurity controls on the productions of the US company Micron, also active in the chip sector.

Second many the Chinese government is making rather risky decisions, convinced that it can maintain the balance between continuing to put pressure on foreign companies and at the same time trying to convince them not to stop investing in China. The risk is that foreign capital, which for years had supported the growth and development of the Chinese economy, would flow out of the country. It is a widespread opinion among economists that it is crucial for China to continue to maintain the inflow of foreign capital to foster its long-term growth: despite its political clout and the size of its economy, China remains a country of middle and low incomes, which still needs foreign technologies and knowledge to remain competitive.

And it needs it badly now, that is, when the economy is growing less than expected. Consumption and investments show rather disappointing results and continue to be consistent cuts of research centers to estimates of overall GDP growth for this year, after growth in the second quarter of the year by only 0.8 percent compared to the previous quarter, much less than expected.

China‘s economic weakness carries both benefits and risks for the global economy. Consumer and producer prices in China have fallen in recent months, reducing the cost of imports from China and thus somewhat curbing inflation in the West. At the same time, however, a substantial drop in Chinese demand would certainly have negative effects on exports from Western countries to China and could accentuate the trend towards a global slowdown in the economy.

