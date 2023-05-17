The new battle of American anti-abortionists is based on a law from 150 years ago

Since last June the US Supreme Court overturned the ruling “Roe v. Wade” which guaranteed access to voluntary termination of pregnancy in all states since 1973, taking the mifepristone-based abortion pill has become the most widely used abortion method in the country. From 2021, in fact, due to a decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, the US government body that deals with the regulation of pharmaceutical products), this pill can be requested and received at home by post, without the need to go to a doctor .

The anti-abortion movements and some courts are now trying to limit this possibility as well and to block the shipment of the abortion pill using as a legal basis the Comstock Act, a law of 1873 which prohibited the shipment of material considered “obscene”, including materials used for birth control or abortion.

In the United States the Comstock Act is formally still valid, despite the newspapers define an “unconstitutional relic”: in fact it has not been applied for a century and has been gradually emptied by various sentences. For anti-abortion associations and for some conservative judges, the Comstock Act must instead be recovered and interpreted literally, that is, following the so-called legal originalism or textualism: an approach according to which laws must be interpreted on the basis of the meaning they had at the time of their promulgation. And if the Comstock Act says you can’t ship anything to do with abortion, then mifepristone can’t be shipped, they say.

On Wednesday, the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the geographical area of ​​which Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are part and which is based in New Orleans, will examine the case involving the abortion pill and the Comstock Act. The two judges and the judge presiding judges (two appointed by Trump and one by George W. Bush) are conservatives and in some of their previous rulings have already claimed restrictions on abortion. The decisions that will be made on the Comstock Act could have drastic consequences for abortion access across the country, writes il New York Times. But that’s not all: also on other drugs or medical instruments essential for gynecological care.

The dispute over the restrictions on the sale of the abortion pill in the United States began on April 6 when a federal court in Texas ordered the FDA to block the distribution of mifepristone throughout the United States. The judge who made the decision, Matthew Kacsmaryk, chosen by Donald Trump when he was president, had ruled on a lawsuit brought by an anti-abortion group.

The lawsuit against mifepristone was essentially based on two principles. The first was that the FDA had authorized its use without doing adequate checks and that the drug was dangerous. Kacsmaryk expressed it as saying that mifepristone “starves an unborn human being.” Actually, the guidelines of the World Health Organization confirm that medical abortion is safe and indeed carries out a vital role in facilitating access to safe and effective abortions.

The second argument cited by Kacsmaryk was precisely that of the Comstock Act, according to which the circulation and shipment of materials defined as “obscene” would be prohibited in the United States, i.e. concerning sexual objects or pamphlets, but also contraception and abortion. In his ruling Kacsmaryk gives a literal interpretation of the Comstock Act and argues that it prevents the shipment of abortion pills.

After Kacsmaryk’s sentence another one came from the Federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, which blocked part of Kacsmaryk’s sentence establishing that mifepristone should continue to be sold, but with some limitations, and confirmed some things that that ruling ruled, including the Comstock Act portion.

The latter decision contradicted a December legal memo from the Justice Department that said the Comstock Act should not prevent abortion drugs from being sent when the sender can’t believe the drug will be used lawfully. in states where abortion is permitted.

After the two sentences of Texas and the Federal Court of Appeals of the Fifth Circuit, the administration of President Joe Biden and Danco Laboratories, the company that produces the abortion pill, had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, the most important judicial body in the village. At the end of April, the Supreme Court upheld the appeal, temporarily blocking both decisions. But the story didn’t end. In fact, the Court was called to express itself only on the entry into force of the ban or limits, and not on their contents, which are still under examination. Today the case will therefore return to be examined by the Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

The Comstock Act is named after Anthony Comstock, a religious activist of the New York Society for the Suppression of Vice, an organization that oversaw public morality and worked with courts and prosecutors.

After the end of the Civil War in 1865, Comstock became an inspector in the United States Postal Service and devoted his life to what he called “cleansing the garden of God.” He opposed women’s votes, had feminists and free love preachers arrested, burned books, and bragged about driving fifteen people to suicide. He gave talks in universities and churches all over the country.

In his book The Man Who Hated Women (The man who hated women) Amy Sohn, Comstock’s biographer, recounts that however her opinions on the issue of abortion were not so clear-cut and that they were based on ignorance (“The man who did the most to limit women’s rights than anyone else in American history had almost no understanding of reproduction; she believed that a fetus could form seconds after unprotected intercourse,” writes Sohn). However studies and research show that Comstock made a distinction between licensed doctors who privately recommended abortions and abortion doctors who advertised or profited from the practice. In an interview published in the May 22, 1915 issue of Harper’s WeeklyFor example, Comstock said he was surprised that his law was being used to interfere with the private practices of reputable doctors and argued that abortion was legitimate in cases of danger to the woman.

However, thousands of people were arrested on the basis of his law, even though as early as the 1930s many judges began to give less restrictive interpretations. And when the Supreme Court then ruled in 1965 that the prohibition for married couples to use devices for birth control was completely unconstitutional, and in 1973 made abortion feasible with the sentence Roe v. Wade of 1973, the Comstock Act began to be considered obsolete. Today the definition of what, according to the Comstock Act, represents something “obscene” would be “radically incomprehensible”, explained for example Mary Ziegler, professor of law at the University of California. The law also forbade the mailing of a letter in which one person asked another person out on a date without the two being married.

However, the interpretation of the Comstock Act has now become the new battle of the anti-abortion movements and of some conservative legislators who are trying, in various states, to get local ordinances approved that demand literal respect.

Mark Lee Dickson, 38-year-old pastor become one of the most influential anti-abortion voices in the United States and who with conservative attorney and former attorney general Jonathan F. Mitchell effectively paved the way for a near-total ban on abortion in the United States, says compliance with the Comstock Act is one of his main battles: “If a future president were to enforce these federal statutes, then every abortion facility in America could close,” he declared.

A literal interpretation of the law could also imply that Danco Laboratories, the company that makes the abortion pill, is committing a violation every time it ships mifepristone, or that the violations are committed by pharmacies. Some Republican attorneys general and senators have in fact already warned, sending among other things a series of letters to the major pharmacy chains in the country, that they risk being prosecuted for shipping abortifacient drugs if a future administration, other than Biden’s, decided to literally apply the Comstock Act.

Ahead of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals hearing, a group of nearly 60 former Justice Department officials filed a memo with the court alleging that Kacsmaryk gave a “grossly misinterpretation” of the Comstock Act, which forbade the distribution of abortifacient material only in the circuit of illegal abortions.

Several other Democrat-led officials from more than 20 states also anticipated that Kacsmaryk’s interpretation of the Comstock Act could have “potentially unlimited effects on the delivery of medical care” and prevent the distribution of devices, surgical instruments and equipment used in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as drugs routinely used in other medical treatments.

Invoking the Comstock Act to ban abortifacient drugs is a “fanciful legal theory that shouldn’t even be worthy of the nightly dreams of a first-year law student,” said Andrea Miller, president of the National Institute for Reproductive Health. “If it were to be applied to pharmacological abortion pills, it would be hard not to apply it to other drugs and devices that are essential for gynecological care, for the management of miscarriages, for the treatment of pregnancy complications, because these things are all interconnected” .

Finally, Women’s March, a network of feminist groups for reproductive health and abortion rights, called on Democrats to act as soon as possible and “repeal the Comstock Act”. Beyond the final decision of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, it is very probable that a new intervention by the Supreme Court will be needed on the Comstock Act and its applicability to access to abortifacient drugs.