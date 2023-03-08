[Global Times Special Correspondent Ji Shuangcheng Global Times Special Correspondent Liu Haoran]”If you come to the UK illegally, don’t even think about staying!” In order to curb smuggling, the British Sunak government will introduce a new immigration bill on March 7 , The content includes that the government will spend 3 billion pounds to prohibit stowaways from entering the country by boat, and will also ban the stowaways from being eligible to stay in the UK for life, which has caused considerable controversy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, file map

According to the British “Guardian” report on the 6th, the new bill stipulates that all people who enter the UK illegally through the English Channel by boat will be detained and deported to Rwanda and other safe third countries. citizenship. The bill aims to “discourage” groups of illegal immigrants who travel to the UK on small smuggling boats. Sunak said that whether it is for British taxpayers or immigrants who stay in the UK legally, illegal immigration is an unfair existence, and the smuggling business controlled by criminal gangs should also be banned. He warned: “As long as you come to the UK illegally, don’t even think about staying here.” There are also people in the British government who are dissatisfied with illegal immigrants abusing the country’s immigration asylum system, suggesting that staying in the UK should be a “privilege”. rather than “human rights”.

The British “Times” stated that according to previous British regulations, immigrants can apply for asylum as long as they land in the UK; they will be placed in hotels during the review period; even if the application is rejected, they can still file for reconsideration, and the process is very long. Immigrants from some countries such as Afghanistan are almost all eligible for residence. As a result, the number of illegal immigrants in the UK will reach a record 45,000 in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 60%, and more than 160,000 residence applications are still awaiting approval. A poll in November last year showed that as many as 87% of the British public were dissatisfied with the government’s immigration policy, 62% of them thought the government’s immigration work was “very bad”, and 37% of the respondents said that the immigration problem It is one of the most serious problems facing the UK. The British “Daily Express” quoted people from the Conservative Party as saying that the issue of illegal immigration is exactly the policy divide between the Conservative Party and the Labor Party. If the Conservative Party government can successfully solve the problem of illegal immigration, it is very likely to win the next general election.

Although Sunak called the latest bill “impeccable” at the legal level, the British government still faces enormous pressure from public opinion. According to the “Independent”, people in the British ruling Conservative Party are worried that Prime Minister Sunak has made too many promises on the issue of combating illegal immigration. The party’s chances of winning next year’s general election. The British Refugee Council criticized that the move would “keep up tens of thousands of genuine refugees as criminals”. The “Guardian” analyzed on the 5th that every time the United Kingdom announced “persuading small boats”, it would lead to an increase in the number of smuggling boats. last headline”.