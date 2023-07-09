The new buoy barrier against migrants in Texas

Loading player

In Eagle Pass, a town in southern Texas, some workers they started to unload from trucks the first buoys of a new floating barrier that will be built on the Rio Grande, a river that divides Mexico and the United States, in an attempt to limit the illegal entry of migrants. “We try to use whatever strategies we can to secure the border,” Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference in June. In recent years Abbott has had miles of barbed wire installed at the points where migrants used to ford the river and set up systematic checkpoints to control trucks at the border.

The installation of the first barrier will cost one million dollars, approximately 900,000 euros, and could take up to two weeks. Once in place, chained to each other and anchored to the riverbed, the first orange buoys will extend approximately 300 meters into the center of the Rio Grande. The barrier could potentially be stretched for miles or moved to other parts of the river if needed. The buoys cannot be climbed over because they are too large and a barrier does not allow you to dive to overcome them.

Several organizations assisting migrants have said the new barrier is likely to increase accidents and deaths. Crossing the Rio Grande is dangerous even without the barrier: in early July four people including a baby drowned while trying to cross the river.

In the last year, according to estimates by the authorities, around 270,000 migrants passed through the border areas around Eagle Pass. Since last May, the number of migrants attempting to cross the border between Mexico and the United States has risen sharply after Joe Biden’s administration stopped enforcing the “Title 42”, a part of the immigration law that allowed pushbacks to be made quickly, while retaining some flexibility on the number of attempts that could be made to cross the border.

Title 42 is the part of the Public Health Service Act – a 1944 US law – that allows the government to block border entrances in the event that there are risks related to the spread of a contagious disease. In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump activated the rule, claiming it was necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to many observers, however, the decision was derived from the desire to block migratory flows along the border with Mexico. Title 42 provides that the border authorities can quickly expel migrants who have arrived illegally in the country, with a much faster procedure than that usually applied and which consists of more checks and checks on any protected categories that each migrant could fall into .

In April last year, Biden had again tried to put an end to Title 42, but had had to collide with various legal initiatives launched in the border states controlled by the Republicans. Last March, the US government finally announced the removal and introduction of a new set of rules aimed at promoting legal immigration and punishing illegal immigration. The plan, already active in part since the beginning of the year, expects 30,000 migrants to be welcomed a month from Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua on condition that they make a request through an application, avoiding making illegal entry at the border. Added to these are 100,000 people a month from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who will be able to enter the country through a family reunification programme.